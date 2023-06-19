On June 18, 2023, K-pop group TXT tweeted a picture of the members that resembled the cover of the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins album. While fans were speculating that this could allude to a possible collaboration between the two, the American band confirmed the collaboration by not only posting about it on their Instagram story but also quote-tweeted it on their Twitter account.

The five-piece K-pop group recently hinted about their comeback in July, and while Ryan Tedder from One Republic already announced that he'll be participating with the group for the upcoming album, fans are excited for the further addition to the number of Western collaborators in the album.

After Ryan Tedder, fans now look forward to TXT's collaboration with Jonas Brothers for their July comeback

Ever since TXT revealed that they'll be rolling out a comeback in July, many were elated because it hasn't been long since the group's last comeback, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. After garnering much attention and praise for their five-track album that impressed many and broke remarkable musical records, fans wonder what they have in store for the upcoming album.

Moreover, fans' expectations for the album increased when Soobin, the group's leader, said that one of the tracks from the album stands as the best track they've produced, making the whole album becomes their best work so far. Now, with the reveal of notable collaborations in the album, fans are going feral over the same.

The first collaborator that was revealed was One Republic's Ryan Tedder, who posted a video of him and the members working on a song together in his studio. Many people speculated the collaboration fell through as Tedder and Bang PD were in talks of a collaboration with TXT. Fortunately, the same was cemented when the One Republic vocalist saw the members perform their songs live during their LA concert.

Adding to the exciting list of collaborators of the group's July album is Jonas Brothers. A few days ago, TXT posted a picture of them flying to New York with the intention to meet with someone while the details of who they were meeting were kept a secret. However, soon enough, the mystery was solved as the group followed it up with a post that imitated Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins' cover, with the caption that sings the lyrics of the album's title track, Sucker.

Things got further interesting as fans noticed that Ryan Tedder worked with Jonas Brothers for that very album. With the three artists working together, fans believe that the collaboration won't just fall between TXT and Jonas Brothers but also Ryan Tedder, which sees him as the composer and producer. While this seems to have been confirmed as Ryan himself retweeted an MOA's prediction of the same, fans are more than sure about the collaboration.

With less than a month left for the group's July comeback to fall through, fans eagerly look forward to it and all the intriguing collaborations it will bag.

