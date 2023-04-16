The Jonas Brothers sat down for an interview with Hits Radio on April 14, 2023, and during the interview, Stray Kids became an unexpected topic of discussion. The three brothers were playing a game where they were reacting to netizens' tweets and expressions.

One of these tweets was about a fan asking about Kevin Jonas' TikTok duet with a fancam of Stray Kids' Bang Chan at the group concert. The singer was seen asking fans what the best place to eat in Atlanta was.

In his TikTok duet, Kevin agreed with the fans' answers as they said that the best place to eat was Waffle House. The fans also asked if there was a possible collab between the two groups due this minute interaction.

While Kevin revealed that there was nothing planned at present, the three brothers seemed to agree that it was a great idea. Nick also added that they had to be invited for the collaboration first.

Needless to say, upon watching the clip, fans of the Jonas Brothers and the K-pop boyband were incredibly excited. They took to Twitter to demand that the two have a collab.

jess! 🪐 @reddinary stray kids and jonas brothers collab? MAKE IT HAPPEN PLEASE stray kids and jonas brothers collab? MAKE IT HAPPEN PLEASE

Fans excited over a possible collaboration between Stray Kids and The Jonas Brothers

Right from when Kevin Jonas dueted a fan's video of Bang Chan asking people about a good place to eat in Atlanta, fans went berserk. Many were shocked that Kevin knew about Stray Kids and Bang Chan in specific. Since then, fans have been speculating that maybe there's some collaboration in the making between the two groups.

JISOO SOLO OUT NOW @cakesforskz KEVIN JONAS POSTING A TIKTOK OF STRAY KIDS ???????? IS A COLLAB COMING? KEVIN JONAS POSTING A TIKTOK OF STRAY KIDS ???????? IS A COLLAB COMING? https://t.co/IAH3mwrweI

jil⁸ 🩺 | misses skz @jil1013 jonas brothers collab with stray kids was not in my 2023 bingo card but i'll take it!!! jonas brothers collab with stray kids was not in my 2023 bingo card but i'll take it!!!

rani @skzshome i don’t know why i’m so shocked the jonas brothers know about stray kids i don’t know why i’m so shocked the jonas brothers know about stray kids https://t.co/r5YWyoHZZS

Adding to fans' excitement, The Jonas Brothers' recent interview addressing the collab had fans wanting the collab even more. When Nick Jonas read out a tweet that asked whether a collab was coming, Kevin replied that it was a possibility but that they didn't have one planned. To this, Nick Jonas added that they would have to be invited first.

Fans were bummed as their hopes of a possible collab between The Jonas Brothers and Stray Kids weren't true. However, the brothers' positive reactions and genuine interest had fans feeling a little glimmer of hope.

After the news hit the internet, fans were incredibly excited about the same and have been hoping for the fruition of this collaboration. Since a collaboration between the two bands would be iconic, fans claim that they will look forward to hints or announcements about the same

L.❣ SEEING LOU AND SKZ🥺 @sun_moonhl twitter.com/ARA97FAIRY/sta… ARA🩵🇲🇽 @ARA97FAIRY



DIV1 PLEASE YOU BETTER GIVE ACCESS TO COLLABS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE MY INNER CHILD IS COLLAPSING WHATAAAAAA?!DIV1 PLEASE YOU BETTER GIVE ACCESS TO COLLABS AS SOON AS POSSIBLEMY INNER CHILD IS COLLAPSING @jypnation WHATAAAAAA?!😭😭😭😭😭😭DIV1 PLEASE YOU BETTER GIVE ACCESS TO COLLABS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE😭 MY INNER CHILD IS COLLAPSING @jypnation https://t.co/Lif0GubSuM OH MY GOD JONAS BROTHERS MENTIONING STRAY KIDS?? MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING if only they could collab that would be so dope OH MY GOD JONAS BROTHERS MENTIONING STRAY KIDS?? MY WORLDS ARE COLLIDING if only they could collab that would be so dope😭😭 twitter.com/ARA97FAIRY/sta…

jellybean 🫠 @potatejen @dimpleechan I still can’t believe my childhood and present day are crashing @dimpleechan I still can’t believe my childhood and present day are crashing

syd🧷 ♡ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ♡ (fake) @dprleeknow can we please get a jonas brothers x stray kids collab PLEASE can we please get a jonas brothers x stray kids collab PLEASE

✩ @beyondyasmin omg? in an interview with the jonas brothers, someone asked if there will be a collab with them and bang chan (bc of kevin jonas’ tiktok he made responding to him) and they said considered it! omg? in an interview with the jonas brothers, someone asked if there will be a collab with them and bang chan (bc of kevin jonas’ tiktok he made responding to him) and they said considered it! https://t.co/I3hWIE2OGC

This collaboration has specifically piqued people's interest due to the collision of fandoms that it could lead to. Collaborations between Western artists with K-pop idols and groups have always been well-received by netizens. Especially given that The Jonas Brothers and Stray Kids are quite an interesting pair, fans are also intrigued to witness the results of the collaboration.

While no confirmation or further hints about a collaboration between Stray Kids and The Jonas Brothers have been put forth, the positive reaction from the latter has fans hoping for the best. As they await official notice of the same, fans continue to flood Twitter and other social media platforms.

