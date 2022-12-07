“Should I expect a Deadpool 3 X Stray Kids collab?”: STAYs erupt in joy at a possible Marvel collab

Stray Kids' fans suspect that the K-pop group might be making their Marvel and Hollywood debut soon with Deadpool 3.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Stray Kids have had some wholesome interactions for quite some time now. Going by some recent hits on social media, the two international celebrities seem to be leaning towards solidifying this friendship into something more.

Based on updates from a Marvel fan account, the talented eight-member group might be featured in Deadpool 3’s official soundtrack. Although there is no direct confirmation of the same, fans are excited at the prospect of this legendary collab.

Stray Kids fans react enthusiastically to the possibility of the band featuring on Deadpool 3’s official OST

Stray Kids fans' long-time wish to see them collaborate with Ryan Reynolds might just be coming true.

A Marvel fan account recently tweeted that Deadpool 3 will include part of the universe that took place in Marvel’s Loki series. In the Loki series, the protagonist, played by Tom Hiddleston, is held captive by an organization known as The Time Variance Authority aka TVA.

The Time Variance Authority is aided by a peculiar character called Miss Minutes, a tangerine-looking animated character.

Shortly after this, a Twitter account that goes by the handle @MissMinutesTVA tweeted a "hello" to actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool.

The Hollywood star responded to the hello, and fans are considering this reply to be a hint of the predicted storyline tweeted by the Marvel fan account to indeed be true.

Eagle-eyed fans did some digging, and even found that @MissMinutesTVA had previously tweeted asking K-pop fans for some Stray Kids music recommendations:

“Anyone know any good songs by Stray Kids”.

STAYs have come to the conclusion that something is definitely cooking. Owing to their global popularity and friendship with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the K-pop band drops the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated superhero franchise.

Fans also found it ironic considering it was a Deadpool connection that got them acquainted with each other in the first place, and now they might be collaborating with Ryan Reynolds on the latest Deadpool installment.

Stray Kids' fans have taken to social media to express their excitement at the prospect of this possible collaboration:

The talented Gen 4 K-pop boy group participated in the K-pop survival show Kingdom: The Legendary War in 2021, which they won as well. In one episode, the group delivered an electrifying performance inspired by Deadpool. Not only was the performance applauded, but Ryan Reynolds acknowledged the group as well, lavishing praise on the God’s Menu singers.

He even sent leader Bang Chan a personal gift autographed by him and invited him to his movie premiere. Bang Chan, of course, generously returned the favor and sent him an autographed album from the group.

Ryan Reynolds also proved to be a "certified STAY" as he participated in STAY’s selca day by posting a picture on Instagram with their song Red Lights.

Fans believe that their collaboration with Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool 3 is the pinnacle of their friendship.

Stray Kids earn an important nomination at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

The Venom singers have earned an important nomination at the 37th Golden Disc Awards with TikTok, announced on December 7.

They are nominated in the “Album Divison Bongsang (Main award)” for MAXIDENT. The final winners for Bonsang (Main Award) and Daesang (Grand Prize) are selected based on sales count until mid-December 2022, which accounts for 60 percent of the vote and panels’ vote which comprises of 40 percent. There is no audience voting for this category.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards will take place on January 7 at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

