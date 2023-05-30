During TXT's ACT: Sweet Mirage World Tour in Los Angeles on May 29, 2023, the American rapper Coi Leray, surprised fans with her presence on the stage. The boyband had previously collaborated with Leray on their mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION. While the two artists have showcased their friendship indirectly through their social media posts, fans have long yearned for a live performance from the two together.

After months of waiting, fans' dreams have finally come to fruition as Coi Leray and TXT performed their collaborative track, Happy Fools, at the concert venue. With the happy song uplifting people's spirits, fans' excitement only increased after seeing the artists enjoying their time together on stage. They were just as happy to finally see their chemistry in real life.

Fans love the interaction between Coi Leray and TXT at the ACT: Sweet Mirage LA concert

The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, the fifth mini-album by the five-member K-pop boy group, TXT, released on January 27, 2023, took the internet by storm. The album, which has five songs has received a lot of attention for its unique and addictive tracks and is on-brand for the musical productions put forth by the band.

Fans were very excited about the collaboration that was announced between TXT and the American rapper, Coi Leray. Fans of the rapper and the band were intrigued by the kind of track that would result from this collaboration. Needless to say, the track Happy Fools, sat as one of the fans' favorite tracks from their discography.

Given its cheery and enthusiastic beat, fans have been craving a performance that includes Coi Leray on stage too. Fans felt like their prayers of seeing the two perform together on stage came to fruition as Leray and TXT rolled out a live performance of Happy Fools at the ACT: Sweet Mirage concert in LA.

As fans saw the two performing on stage, they could tell that the artists loved each other's company as they danced around to the track Happy Fools. However, for fans, the favorite aspect of the collaborative performance came toward the end when the band said their goodbyes to Coi Leray as she exited the stage.

The rapper is known for her enthusiastic personality and she ran to each of the TXT members and gave each of them an individual hug. This only melted fans' hearts. Fans loved the interaction but what caught their attention was the way that Soobin hugged her. As the members comfortably hugged Coi, Soobin brought up his hands which fans as he is known for his respectful behavior.

Fans had a great time when they saw Coi Leray and TXT rolling out the cheerful performance of Happy Fools. At the same time, they loved how the band treated the rapper and all the female artists in general. They loved how TXT gives female artists space and comfort to freely perform and act on and off stage.

