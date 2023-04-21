What is Coi Leray’s net worth? Latto drama explained as former responds to ‘Put It On Da Floor’ song

American rapper Latto released her new single, Put It On Da Floor, on Friday, April 13, 2023. The single had a line that referenced up-and-coming rapper Coi Leray. However, Leray had an issue with her name being used in the song and took to Twitter to state that she didn't like Latto talking about her body. While some fans supported her, others said that the rapper wasn't dissing Leray.

The line in the new song, Put It On Da Floor, said, "Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray." As mentioned earlier, Leray called out the former for supposedly commenting on her body.

Coi Leray, who is known for her songs like Anxiety and Blick Blick, is one of the hottest up-and-coming female artists in the rap industry. She has a net worth of $2 million. The rapper, whose real name is Coi Leray Collins, has had a long-standing beef with Latto. Their issues arose when it turned out that they both used the same ghostwriters for their songs.

Latto and Coi Leray feud explained

When Latto mentioned Coi Leray in her latest song, the latter didn't take kindly to the comparison made in the song and took to Twitter to express her opinions. In a tweet thread, she aimed her comments at the 24-year-old rapper and called her out for supposedly discussing Coi's body in the new single.

In another tweet, she also said that people wanted to have a rap beef with her "so bad." Leray also called the Lottery singer "Little Miss Pressure," and said that anyone who discussed her body wanted it.

Coi @coi_leray LITTLE MISS PRESSURE LITTLE MISS PRESSURE

Coi @coi_leray Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd

She ended her Twitter rant saying that if someone didn't like her or support her, they shouldn't mention her name. She added that the haters should stay in their lanes and leave her out of their beef.

Meanwhile, Latto's single, Put It On Da Floor reminded fans and haters that she wasn't going to entertain any beef with anyone. The single, with its catchy beats, reminded haters that she wasn't someone to be messed around with and had lyrics like:

“I done done it all / feel like Shawty Lo / Laughin’ to the bank / but sh*t is not a joke / Say she got a problem? / Imaginary smoke / B*tches said it’s up / then put it on the floor."

While Latto has refused to comment on the new song, she did tease her fans saying that it was unlike anything she had ever done before. She also said that in the song, she takes inspiration from her peers in the rap industry. She added that the content she planned to release was a "whole fresh new leaf," and noted:

“I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

While Latto didn't respond to the rant at the time of writing this article, several social media users did feel that it was publicity stunt on Leray's part. Many social media users claimed that the singer's Put It On Da Floor lyrics were not a pointed attempt to put Coi Leray down. They said that it was definitely not a diss and that Leray was overthinking it.

Brii 🥶 @BreBreNicoleK @coi_leray Everybody keep saying “ she wasn’t dissing you blah blah blah” it don’t matter she mentioned her body and everybody know how she feel about her body bc everybody always talking about how small she is since she came out so if she feel some type of way about it so tf what she can @coi_leray Everybody keep saying “ she wasn’t dissing you blah blah blah” it don’t matter she mentioned her body and everybody know how she feel about her body bc everybody always talking about how small she is since she came out so if she feel some type of way about it so tf what she can

MWillams @MonicaWillams23 @coi_leray your insecurities got the best of you & that's okay, you're human @coi_leray your insecurities got the best of you & that's okay, you're human

Sam💕🥰 @keepingupwsamm she said “ my blunts as big as coi Leray” she was talking about your status as a rapper you should of knew that. Who smokes skinny blunts and brag about it🤦🏾‍♀️ @coi_leray I think you definitely took it outta contextshe said “ my blunts as big as coi Leray” she was talking about your status as a rapper you should of knew that. Who smokes skinny blunts and brag about it🤦🏾‍♀️ @coi_leray I think you definitely took it outta context 😭 she said “ my blunts as big as coi Leray” she was talking about your status as a rapper you should of knew that. Who smokes skinny blunts and brag about it🤦🏾‍♀️

Leeya♡︎ @theleeyaki @BreBreNicoleK @coi_leray she didn’t mention her body at all she was referencing her success.. @BreBreNicoleK @coi_leray she didn’t mention her body at all she was referencing her success..

. @luv4sza1 @BreBreNicoleK @coi_leray She didn’t say anything abt her body baby she was talking abt smoking @BreBreNicoleK @coi_leray She didn’t say anything abt her body baby she was talking abt smoking

🔥SugaKane🔥 @Klassic_D3C @BreBreNicoleK She didnt mention her body nowhere in tht bar so wth is she takin offense to? It was actually a compliment n nothin to b ready to fight sb abt. Idk how anybody can misunderstand wht Latto said but here ya’ll r doing exactly tht! @BreBreNicoleK She didnt mention her body nowhere in tht bar so wth is she takin offense to? It was actually a compliment n nothin to b ready to fight sb abt. Idk how anybody can misunderstand wht Latto said but here ya’ll r doing exactly tht!

Cori Leray has a net worth of $2 million.

Coi Leray was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 11, 1997, to TV personality father, Benzino, who raised her in a town in New Jersey.

Leray began dabbling with music at the age of 14 with one of her five brothers, Taj. Together, they created Bow Down and Rock Back and released the music on YouTube. However, the songs didn't catch on and garner attention, much to both their disappointment, and the siblings decided to quit rapping.

When Leray was working a 9-5 at the age of 16, she realized she was unhappy and quit her job. She spent the next few years dedicating her life to her music, which turned out to be a great decision for her as she began creating music that propelled her to the success she has today. Her wealth comes from music streams, features, and tours.

The Latto-Coi Leray beef isn't a new one

As mentioned earlier, Leray and Latto have had an uneasy relationship since November 2022 due to their ghostwriting scandal. Since then, the two musicians have shared a strained relationship, which was quite obvious from Coi's recent tweets.

However, Coi Leray isn't the only musician who Latto has had a controversial relationship with. Nicki Minaj and the Big Energy singer had a very public feud last year where Minaj allegedly shaded the latter on Red Ruby Da Sleeze. The singer had seemingly fired back at Minaj on Put It On Da Floor. However, at this point, these are mere speculations by fans.

