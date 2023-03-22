"Getting publicity stunt vibes" : Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped video takes the internet by storm 

6ix9ine was brutally beaten up by a group of men inside a South Florida gym. The injuries were allegedly so bad that he had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Disclaimer: This article contains images and descriptions of violence. Reader discretion is advised.

A video telecast of the attack has now surfaced on the internet where a small portion of the attack can be seen. One man in particular is seen visibly hitting Tekashi at every chance he gets. The rapper is seen trying to defend his face and ensure his head doesn't get hurt. Those interested can view the video at this link.

Tekashi's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that the rapper was inside the sauna on Tuesday at an LA Fitness gym when he was ambushed by a group of guys without warning.

Lazzaro also added that 6ix9ine tried to fight the men off but couldn't because there were too many of them. The men allegedly beat the rapper to a pulp before they fled the scene. The attorney also noted that Tekashi did not seem to have security with him when he was attacked.

The gym staff reportedly heard the commotion and immediately alerted the manager to what was happening. Police and EMS arrived at the scene soon after and Tekashi was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with several injuries.

In a photo of Tekashi at the hospital, the damage to his face is clearly visible. There are gashes and swelling all over. He has reportedly also suffered injuries to his jaw, back and ribs during this ambush.

Netizens are now taking over Twitter to discuss the events of the ambush. One even wondered whether it was some kind of "publicity stunt."

Netizens react to Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped at the LA gym

In 2018, Tekashi allegedly "snitched" about a few gang members. He was under home confinement and had a GPS monitoring him for 21 months before he was finally released for cooperating with the authorities. Several gang member cohorts were reportedly put behind bars as a result of the cooperation.

Attorney Lazzaro is reportedly bent on ensuring that the controversial rapper gets protection from further attacks. It is, however, unconfirmed whether the gym attack had anything to do with him cooperating.

After news of the attack became public, several netizens took to social media to post about 6ix9ine getting jumped. While some wondered why he did not have security, others mocked the situation with memes.

Lastly, a group of people claimed they wouldn't be surprised if it turned out to be a publicity stunt. Some called the rapper 'irrevelant'.

Following the attack, 6ix9ine seemingly started a GoFundMe to raise a target amount of $100,000 to cover his medical expenses:

"I got my ears stomped together at Planet Fitness please help me raise money for my medical expenses my jaw broke and I need prosthetic ribs. My career is on the ropes right now since I haven’t been able to sale any records since my prison release."

The rapper continued:

"And to the cowards who did this to my face IM TELLING!!!!!"

6ix9ine had to be removed from a baseball stadium last Friday

The rapper was recently kicked out in the middle of a baseball game in Miami for being too drunk. He reportedly had a beer can thrown at him. The incident took place at the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals matchup between Mexico and Puerto Rico at LoanDepot Park.

Numerous fans in the stands captured the argument that took place between Tekashi and an observer. The observer hit 6ix9ine with a beer can while he was waving a huge Mexican flag in his front row seat.

This wasn't the first time 6ix9ine was escorted out of a public venue because he was too drunk. In January, he was kicked out for pouring alcohol bottles into guests' mouths in a restaurant.

