6ix9ine net worth: Rapper's fortune explored as he reveals he's struggling to make ends meet

Reportedly, controversial rapper 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez or Tekashi, is facing financial constraints amidst the civil lawsuit against the rapper. In the court documents obtained by the publication, Tekashi and his lawyers claimed that the 25-year-old rapper has practically no income at this point.

In the document presented during the court case, Tekashi stated,

"My present income supports myself, my two infant children and their mother, my mother and my brother…Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet."

Furthermore, the artist revealed that he had received massive advances for recording and merchandising deals prior to his arrest. However, Hernandez's statement claimed that he currently does not receive any royalties as he is unrecouped. This means that the artist's song earnings have not yet cleared prior advances.

What did 6ix9ine say about his recent financial issues?

Tekashi is currently the defendant in a civil lawsuit for a 2018 robbery where he was one of the alleged perpetrators. During his hearing, the New York-based rapper told Judge John P. Cronan about not earning much since his arrest. He said,

"I have had to try to restart my career after my release from prison. I was out of the business for two years, which caused me to lose all the momentum I had achieved before I was arrested. I may never reach the levels of success I had before my arrest."

Furthermore, 6ix9ine added about not being able to perform in concerts since his arrest. While the shows served as a source of significant earnings for Tekashi, the Dummy Boy rapper revealed that he had had no concerts in 2021 and is expected to have the same dry spell in 2022.

How much is 6ix9ine worth?

As per data pooled from multiple publications, Daniel Hernandez, aka Tekashi, had an estimated net worth of $8 million. However, the rapper's current fortune is expected to be much less as per his claims in court.

6ix9ine started his professional career as a rapper in 2012 and became a renowned artist within six years. In 2018, he released his first studio album, Dummy Boy, which reportedly sold over 66,000 units. Furthermore, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has certified nine of his tracks as Platinum hits.

While the artist has previously claimed to have signed multiple multi-million dollar deals to endorse brands or to sign to a record label, only one was confirmed to be true.

In 2019, 6ix9ine signed a record deal with 10K Projects for a reported $10 million project. The deal was supposed to include two albums. However, according to XXL Magazine, the deal reportedly ended last month.

As per AutoBizz, the rapper previously owned multiple luxury and sports cars including a Lamborghini Aventador, a Rolls Royce Wraith, a Bentley Continental GTC, and two McLarens, amongst others. However, it is not known if Tekashi still owns these vehicles.

The young artist is also reported to have multiple properties as well. Despite his existing properties, Tekashi's legal costs must have taken a chunk out of his remaining fortune.

