Barcelona handed massive injury blow after El Clasico win

Barcelona have been handed a massive injury blow as Ronald Araujo is out with an adductor injury. The Uruguayan's availability will be adjudged upon the medical examinations carried out on him.

Araujo played the entire game as Barca defeated Real Madrid in the El Clasico on March 19. The defender, though, scored an own goal in the ninth minute as Vinicius Junior's cross deflected off him to end up in the back of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's net.

Araujo has made 22 appearances for the Blaugrana so far this season, helping them keep 12 clean sheets across competitions. He joined Barcelona in 2020 and has since made 104 appearances for the Catalan club.

He is one of the most crucial players in Xavi's system. Hence, Araujo's absence for any period could prove to be damaging for the La Liga leaders.

Barca recorded a 2-1 win in the El Clasico. After Araujo's early own goal, Sergi Roberto scored the equalizer on the stroke of half-time. Franck Kessie scored an injury time winner to seal the win and create a 12-point lead over Real Madrid.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to the El Clasico win

Yesterday's El Clasico win against Real Madrid marked Barcelona's third win in the fixture this season.

Speaking to the media after the game, Xavi addressed his team's healthy lead atop the La Liga table. The Spanish coach said (via Metro):

"The league is not decided but it’s a huge win of course, There are 12 games left, we don’t feel like champions yet. I think we deserved the win and we were better than Real Madrid, we created more chances. It’s a step forward and I’m very happy for the players."

He further said:

"We’re having an extraordinary league season. Our players suffer and I’m very proud of how they play, how life is going for them. You have to value them. We were the better team, we dominated and generated better chances. I am very satisfied."

Barca, who have 68 points from 26 games, will return to action on April 1 as they take on Elche in a La Liga away clash.

