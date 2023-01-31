“Take all my money bae”: Big Latto panties eBay listing sparks wild reactions online

American rapper Big Latto has given a befitting reply to a social media user who mocked her for wearing the same cheetah print lingerie twice.

Latto gave the answer to the social media user by not just replying back on Twitter, but also by posting her panties on sale on eBay. As soon as she did that, her fans went gaga over her savage response to the mockery. One of the users even said, "take all my money bae."

Recently, a social media user combined two pictures of the rapper where her similar cheetah print panties were visible, and shared the post with the caption, that read, "Can’t afford new panties?”

Soon after this, the post went viral and received major flak from netizens for sharing such a post. Some users even said that lingerie is something that is washed and can be worn again.

Meanwhile, the post came to the notice of Latto and she was quick enough to reply to that user and said, "Oh no, it's the panty police."

Not only this, she even posted her panties for sale on eBay and shared a post about it and wrote that if she cannot wear them twice.

“Take all my money bae”: Here's how netizens are reacting to Latto's cheetah panties sale on eBay

Netizens went berserk after seeing her hilarious yet befitting response and started hailing Latto as the real queen. They started saying that her panties are now worth more than a Honda and this has happened in just 4 minutes.

KING🤴🏿 @garcioooo @Latto Worth more than a Honda in 4 minutes that’s crazy @Latto Worth more than a Honda in 4 minutes that’s crazy 😅 https://t.co/qNTQcWks7u

✨Phigon✨ @GabrielPhigon 🏽 #phigon @Latto 30 mins and she’s got herself enough for a mansion! Lmao I gotta 2 for 1 deal and I’ll throw mines in too @Latto 30 mins and she’s got herself enough for a mansion! Lmao I gotta 2 for 1 deal and I’ll throw mines in too 😂😂💸💅🏽✨ #phigon https://t.co/pvjfkb9c6X

FORD @_TheNameIsFORD @topabdi2x ** mink mink** @Latto “It’s your fault! I told you to buy the variety pack”** mink mink** @topabdi2x @Latto “It’s your fault! I told you to buy the variety pack” 😂😂 ** mink mink**

Amidst all this, one of the users tagged eBay and asked if selling used underwear was against their policy

eBay was quick enough to respond to that and said:

"Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy."

Ask eBay @AskeBay Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > @RICKMARGlELA Hey!Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > spkl.io/60134wsCx Thanks ~Gayle @RICKMARGlELA Hey! 👋 Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > spkl.io/60134wsCx Thanks ~Gayle

And, it looks like eBay has removed the posting of rapper's panties from their page but before doing so, it was seen that the panties got a number of bidders.

eBay posting of Latto's panties (Image via snip from eBay,com)

The rapper also also shared Instagram stories where she showed her lingerie drawer, where it could be seen that she owns around 5 cheetah print panties, among various others.

Latto’s Destiny 🎀 @LattosDestiny



“I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow” Latto via IG Stories“I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow” Latto via IG Stories 😭😭“I’m gonna wear a pair today and sell em tomorrow” https://t.co/D9xSygMkFH

Notably, she is an award-winning rapper who has given several hit numbers like Big Energy, among others. She has also been on The Rap Game and became the inaugural winner of that show.

Poll : 0 votes