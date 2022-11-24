"Kids bop version for adults": Latto’s age revealed as 130 songs leak sparks memefest online

American rappers Latto and Nicki Minaj have been making headlines owing to a dispute over their hit songs. All of this came after 130 of Latto’s songs were leaked online. These also include her unheard collaborations with other artists and other songs that she might have kept for future release.

Blick Blick, by Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj, was one of the most popular songs of the leaks, and it had the 23-year-old singer rapping the song's hook. However, it is still unclear whether the song was originally Latto's or if she recorded it as a reference for Coi Leray.

Speculations have also arose as people are wondering if the For The Night singer wrote the song or if it was written by a ghostwriter as she has previously confessed. However, the leak of the singer's 130 songs sparked a hilarious memefest on social media, with one person saying:

♓️ S L I M M 🌈 ✨ @SlimThickee_ Latto leaked songs kind of sound like a kidz bop version for adults Latto leaked songs kind of sound like a kidz bop version for adults 😂😂😂

Netizens share hilarious reactions and memes about Latto’s 130 song leak

The singer, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, has been trending on social media after her war of words with Nicki Minaj started. She also began trending after her vault of unreleased music was leaked online.

Netizens took to Twitter to share hilarious posts and reactions to the drama, with some saying that the rapper leaked her own songs for attention. Others called the singer out for starting drama with Minaj after the former's songs were leaked.

F 💋 @tiakxh After listening to Latto’s leaked songs I can’t believe y’all want nicki to retire, is that what we’ll be listening to? After listening to Latto’s leaked songs I can’t believe y’all want nicki to retire, is that what we’ll be listening to? https://t.co/DcDwx1XdPe

🅱️ @DonsChun Latto is such a loser like 130 songs of yours got leaked and your response is to rehash beef with Nicki… Latto is such a loser like 130 songs of yours got leaked and your response is to rehash beef with Nicki…

𝐌𝐔𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐄୨୧ @voodoomamita Latto might tell you a joke but she’ll never tell you a lie twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Latto might tell you a joke but she’ll never tell you a lie twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/InQ3ZatstV

Others spoke about the drama that Latto has been involved in. One social media user also said that instead of starting drama with Nicki Minaj, Latto should address the leaks she has been facing.

minajtrollz @minajtrollz Latto is literally scrambling, 130 songs of her leaked, reference tracks leaked, her label is about to shelve her next release due to the amount of leaks so instead of addressing this you trying to start drama with Nicki unprovoked again mind you sis been minding her business. Latto is literally scrambling, 130 songs of her leaked, reference tracks leaked, her label is about to shelve her next release due to the amount of leaks so instead of addressing this you trying to start drama with Nicki unprovoked again mind you sis been minding her business.

JuliaFoxWhore @JuliaFoxWhore funny how these rappers (like Latto and Megan) have beef with nicki minaj and all of a sudden all their songs are getting leaked…Lil Kim and Remy Ma were right and are constantly being proved RIGHT. funny how these rappers (like Latto and Megan) have beef with nicki minaj and all of a sudden all their songs are getting leaked…Lil Kim and Remy Ma were right and are constantly being proved RIGHT. https://t.co/g9TycrW86v

Some Twitter users have also dragged her “password” as they claimed that it might not be too hard to guess, and that’s why the leak might have happened.

thankful barbie @b1gbarb1e latto icloud password must be abc123 cus y’all leaked her whole discography latto icloud password must be abc123 cus y’all leaked her whole discography 😭

jacob-li @jacoblibtw latto team must really not like her if 130 of her songs got leaked latto team must really not like her if 130 of her songs got leaked 💀 https://t.co/mNXoFekqsQ

𓁙 @kayinterrupted Y’all leaked Latto’s song and got her a million likes on tiktok. Y’all doing that girl a favor Y’all leaked Latto’s song and got her a million likes on tiktok. Y’all doing that girl a favor

Dylan Ali @dylanali_ This latto leaked song discourse is giving me brain damage and not only do y’all know nothing about how the music industry works, you are all incredibly stupid! This latto leaked song discourse is giving me brain damage and not only do y’all know nothing about how the music industry works, you are all incredibly stupid!

The leak had quite a few other songs too, including BIA's 2021 hit Whole Lotta Money, which was later made into a remix featuring Nicki Minaj. Additionally, songwriter London Jae is said to have written several songs, including Big Energy, Pull Up, and Soufside.

“I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy”: Coi Leray and BIA address Latto's leak of song batch

Latto's leaked tracks have received responses and reactions from artists all over the globe. However, the leaks also featured Latto's versions of Leray's Blick Blick and BIA's Whole Lotta Money. Hence, the two have now shared their two cents on the whole leak fiasco.

Speaking about the whole situation on Instagram Live, Leray said:

"I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. It’s f**ked up. It’s foolish. There’s a lot of hard work that a lot of people put into the music. Not only the artists but the producers. And for people to just go on and really leak something that’s precious to someone is corny.”

She also claimed that her entire album had been written by her. BIA shared several tweets in response to the criticism after the leaked tracks. While replying to a tweet, she talked about how London Jae wrote the hook, and that the pre and verse were written by her.

BIA @BIABIA @KaiFrm302_ @girlsinrap @Latto No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science @KaiFrm302_ @girlsinrap @Latto No London jae wrote the hook, I wrote the pre and verse it’s not rocket science

She also shared a screenshot of the writing credit on the song Whole Lotta Money. As per the screenshot posted, the song has been written by Bianca Landrau, London Jae, Rodrick Doss Jr., and Tee Romano.

BIA @BIABIA ✍🏽 Writing credits…u know u can check those? now stop playin✍🏽 Writing credits…u know u can check those? now stop playin 😂✍🏽 https://t.co/Z1OO9kmnVx

In a follow-up tweet, she also talked about how she is only focused on making the best songs. She claimed that it doesn't matter to her who writes the songs and who doesn't.

