How old is Big Latto? Nicki Minaj drama explained as duo engage in wild Twitter spat over Grammy nominations 

Nicki Minaj and Big Latto have gotten into an internet feud after the former expressed disappointment over her song Super Freaky Girl being removed from the Grammys rap category. The song has instead been placed in the pop category. Minaj has since expressed that Latto’s hit single Big Energy should be treated the same and moved to pop as well.

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to express that she was unhappy over her song being removed from the rap category. Addressing Latto’s Big Energy, Minaj said in a tweet:

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” said Minaj. “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

Responding to the tweet, Big Latto, who is 23 years old, took to the social media platform and said:

“Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/ noms I can’t even celebrate”

Nicki Minaj slams Big Latto for showing no support for Super Freaky Girl’s removal from Grammys rap category

The Trinidadian rapper blasted Latto on Twitter by saying that the latter claims to be a fan of Minaj, however, she “decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

In response, Latto claimed that she did not want to show public support, as she “didn’t wanna do the internet sht w sum1 I looked up to.” She also claimed that she did not address Super Freaky Girl's removal from the rap category as she believed Nicki Minaj was speaking maliciously about her on social media in the past. Latto said:

“I’ve ignored countless subtweets since march and instead addressed u in the dm. You’re asking why I didn’t speak up in ur defense… it’s the same answer I gave u when I didn’t congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully.”

Responding to the diss about her age, Minaj told Latto that she thought she was 35 years old.

The Do We Have A Problem singer’s fans also pulled out receipts that proved that Minaj was not throwing shade at Latto in the past.

As the duo continued to put each other on blast, Nicki Minaj released text exchanges the two took part in. in the same, Minaj claimed to have declined three collaborations with Latto in a kindhearted manner. In the next tweet, Minaj dissed Latto and claimed that she created “fake beef in a passive aggressive attempt” after Minaj declined to feature on Latto’s songs.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Now pay attention. every dm from scratch off is about a feature. I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w|a few diff white men (won’t name right now) Now look @ my next tweet to see the very next message she sent me after I declined 3 features Now pay attention. every dm from scratch off is about a feature. I was kind every time. But scratch off feels she has pull behind the scenes w|a few diff white men (won’t name right now) Now look @ my next tweet to see the very next message she sent me after I declined 3 features https://t.co/MegkLa7Ht9

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ Look @ how this Karen makes up a fake beef in a passive aggressive attempt to show her frustration about me politely declining 3 feature requests. Scratch off is just an entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping. 🫵🏽 betta stop it scratch off Look @ how this Karen makes up a fake beef in a passive aggressive attempt to show her frustration about me politely declining 3 feature requests. Scratch off is just an entitled Karen who blames others for her album flopping. 🫵🏽 betta stop it scratch off https://t.co/4RFDlLGcfP

Latto also wrote online that Minaj “ain’t gone bully me.” She also stated in a tweet that Minaj was related to rapists. In response, Minaj pointed out that Latto did not care about rape “when she was begging for features.” She added:

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ 1.Didn’t care about rape when she was begging for features.

2. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past

3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy

4. News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO 1.Didn’t care about rape when she was begging for features. 2. Didn’t care about Kodak’s past 3. Didn’t care about the accusations made about Dr. Luke who produced Big Energy4. News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO

At the time of writing this article, the duo continued to involve themselves in an internet feud.

