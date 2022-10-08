"You will always be the standard": Nicki Minaj UC Berkeley course announcement leaves fans thrilled

On October 8, the University of California, Berkley, also known as UC Berkeley, confirmed it would offer a course on Nicki Minaj for the upcoming semester in Spring 2023. The course is titled 'Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.'

The course is said to inspire students to contemplate how the singer’s influence on the hip-hop music industry reaches the wider historical-social structures. It will also study her work in the context of hip-hop feminism. More information on the class will be shared once it is finalized.

The news was shared by the course professor, who posted the same on Twitter and also got a reply from the artist herself. The singer shared her interest in visiting the class, which made fans even more excited about the course.

She wrote:

"I'd love to stop by"

The University of California, Berkley, also retweeted a Twitter thread announcing the class through its official handle. Soon after, fans found out about the class. The topic has been trending on the internet as fans shared their enthralling reactions on social media.

A social media user wrote:

"The moment when your fav is so iconic she has a whole college course dedicated to her. Nicki Minaj you will always be the standard"

Fans react as Nicki Minaj's UC Berkeley course announcement goes viral

Here's how fans reacted on social media to UC Berkeley's course announcement:

Meanwhile, there are other universities that offer such courses that are based on celebrities as well. According to reports, San Diego State University will offer a course emphasizing rapper Bad Bunny and his influence on Latinx culture. Texas State University also confirmed offering a class on Harry Styles and celebrity culture.

Apart from that, New York University recently confirmed that it will be offering a course emphasizing Taylor Swift at its Clive Davis Institution, an NYU Tisch School of Arts division.

Nicki Minaj is called the Queen of Rap in the industry

Meanwhile, The artist’s latest song Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix) includes nine of the top female artists in dancehall, soca, and hip-hop such as Spice, Destra Garcia, Pamputtae, Lady Leshurr, Dovey Magnum, London Hill, Lisa Mercedez, and Patrice Roberts.

Nicki Minaj is a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter based in the US. The singer was initially recognized after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. With many titles to her name, she is called the Queen of Rap and the Queen of Hip Hop in the industry. She is also one of the best-selling music artists, surpassing 100 million records sold globally.

She is also described as one of the most influential rappers of all time, and Billboard ranked her as the top female rapper of the 2010s, and 7th among the top female artists.

The rapper won many awards and honors, including eight American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards including the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2022, six MTV Europe Music Awards, and 12 BET Awards. She is also the recipient of four Billboard Music Awards, a Brit Award, three Guinness World Records, and has 10 Grammy nominations to her name.

