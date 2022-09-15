"Cardi B would acknowledge him" - Twitter erupts after popular rapper Nicki Minaj refuses to "acknowledge" Roman Reigns

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj has seemingly refused to "acknowledge" Roman Reigns.

Nicki is currently in between her legal drama with vlogger Marley Green aka Nosey Heaux. Throughout this week, she posted multiple tweets regarding the same subject. However, this allowed wrestling fans to flood her replies with references to The Tribal Chief.

A Twitter user, @beckysbiceps, started the trend by hilariously asking Minaj to "stan" the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This prompted the 39-year-old singer to block the user, suggesting that she didn't "acknowledge" The Head of the Table.

Wrestling Twitter users were quick to react to Minaj's refusal to "acknowledge" Reigns, as they took note of the same.

Check out the reactions from fans on social media:

Cr1tikaL @Cr1tikaLimo @beckysbiceps LMAO she ain't a Roman reigns fan IG @beckysbiceps LMAO she ain't a Roman reigns fan IG😂

Fans further tried to stir up controversy by making Cardi B references, claiming that she would acknowledge Reigns. The two rappers don't exactly see eye-to-eye with each other.

Roman Reigns topped the PWI 500 for 2022

Over the last two years, Roman Reigns has been on an unstoppable run in WWE. He was recently announced as the #1 wrestler on the PWI 500 list for 2022.

The Tribal Chief has enjoyed an incredible 2022 so far, unifying both the WWE and Universal Championships. His win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 saw him capture the WWE Title, whereas he has held the Universal Title since 2020.

Roman Reigns' most recent title defense came after he defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Head of the Table's next challenger is yet to be revealed. However, his faction, The Bloodline, added more gold courtesy of Solo Sikoa, who won the NXT North American Championship on the latest episode of NXT.

What are your thoughts on Nicki Minaj's tweet not acknowledging the Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

