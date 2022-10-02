What is ‘One Thing About Me’ on TikTok? Meaning explained as trend using Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl song goes viral

TikTok users are sharing some really humiliating and awkward moments from their lives by using the catchy audio of Nicki Minaj's song Super Freaky Girl in the latest crazy but completely acceptable Gen Z TikTok craze.

In the "One Thing About Me" trend on TikTok, people reveal intriguing facts or personal stories that aim to entertain and amuse other viewers. The trend is based on the line from Minaj's song, "One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive."

Lilo 3.0 @Greal555 Super Freaky Girl Instrument has gone viral & used by so many people on TikTok, they sing with their lyrics about their stories



-THREAD- Super Freaky Girl Instrument has gone viral & used by so many people on TikTok, they sing with their lyrics about their stories-THREAD- https://t.co/RC9Vn0YEx8

At the time of writing, over 820,000 videos have been shared on TikTok using the viral sound from Super Freaky.

One Thing About Me by Nicki Minaj trend explained

Several memes and trends have originated from and gone viral on TikTok. However, popular trends appear to be recycled and given a new spin with fresh ideas, sounds, or filters.

For instance, the "One Thing About Me" craze originated during the summer, when users would write out odd facts about themselves or their lives while using the song Summer Background Jazz.

The trend, however, swiftly changed. People began to disclose details on their most traumatic and cringe-worthy life experiences over the beat of the song in reaction to Nicki Minaj's words, "One thing about me, I'm the baddest alive."

The TikTok trend has it all, from awkward high school first dates to odd party tales. The best thing about the new trend is that users are required to rap the entire story to Nicki Minaj's song's beat, which makes it more entertaining to watch.

How to create your own One Thing About Me TikTok video

On TikTok, making a "One Thing About Me" video is simple, but there are more stages than with most other trends. Here's how you can create your own video.

Start by searching for Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix) - Instrumental by KPH on Spotify, Amazon Music, and other music streaming platforms. Next, enter TikTok and hit "+" to begin creating a new video.

Get the instrumental version of Nicki Minaj's song playing on a different device, such as a computer or TV, and make sure it is loud enough so that the phone's microphone can pick it up.

The story told throughout the rap is the heart of this trend. Begin composing words that flow with the song's beat. Make sure the lyrics depict a story that catches the audience's interest.

To get the rhyming right, the lines might need to be revised a few times. Prior to recording, rehearse the song.

WRITE A RAP 🎤 @WriteARapSis In the HipHop/Rap genre, “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj has once again returned to #1. She has 2 versions in the top 10. 🤭 In the HipHop/Rap genre, “Super Freaky Girl” by Nicki Minaj has once again returned to #1. She has 2 versions in the top 10. 🤭😹 https://t.co/RaInKnw3yd

Press the red record button and start reciting a storytime with "One thing about me is" and continue the story to the beat of the music. To get to the editing menu when the recording is finished, click the checkmark in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Click on "add sound" at the top. Enter "Super Freaky Girl" in the search bar after tapping on the eyeglass to bring it up. Locate and choose the song by Nicki Minaj. Tap the sound menu once again, and then click "Volume" in the bottom right corner.

wear sunscreen @spinsewz i cant believe people on tiktok are telling their life stories to the tune of super freaky girl by nicki minaj i cant believe people on tiktok are telling their life stories to the tune of super freaky girl by nicki minaj

Reduce the "Added sound" volume and click "Done." Nicki Minaj is still credited, but the public hears the user's rap over the music. Edit more if necessary, add captions, and publish. The hashtags #onethingaboutme, #superfreak and #traumatok can be used while captioning the video.

EGG GOD @rhydonss literally top tier content If you have no reason to be on tiktok the only one you need to is to watch the stories told in tune of Super Freaky Girlliterally top tier content If you have no reason to be on tiktok the only one you need to is to watch the stories told in tune of Super Freaky Girl 😭 literally top tier content

Make sure the story isn't so humiliating that it would be regrettable if uploaded. Anyone can watch the clip if the person shares it publicly. Choosing to share an experience can result in millions of views, but if you're unsure, wait until you feel completely at ease before doing so.

