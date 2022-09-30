What is the Kibbe Body Type quiz on TikTok? How to take the viral test revealed

It's no secret that TikTok is usually the home of new and viral trends and one such trend making the news recently is the Kibbe Body Test trend. This is a trend that people are enjoying as it helps them figure out how to style themselves best.

This test helps you discover and classify your natural body type so you know which outfits would suit you best. Needless to say, this trend is being loved by everyone as it only helps them.

nat @verdilladorada society if people knew their kibbe body types society if people knew their kibbe body types https://t.co/9LWQJD7C3i

In 1987, image expert David Kibbe created the Kibbe Body System, which focuses on five primary elements to naturally describe each type. To make the system more suitable for current times, a TikTok user, Gabrielle Arruda, transformed it into a viral test, known as the Kibbe Body Type Quiz.

The test designed by Arruda, examines four components of the quiz taker's body -

The bone structure

Body flesh (how the flesh sits on their bones)

Facial bones and structure

Facial flesh

Here is everything you need to know about the latest viral test on TikTok

What is the Kibbe Body Type quiz?

As mentioned earlier, the idea behind the image identity system was designed by a stylist David Kibbe. He also published David Kibbe's Metamorphosis: Discover Your Image Identity and Dazzle as Only You Can in 1987.

Although the book is long out of print (a used edition can cost hundreds of dollars now), Kibbe's beliefs have gained new traction online and his audience has grown.

According to the stylist's method, there are 13 image identity types that are categorized into five major families - dramatics, classics, naturals, gamines, and romantics. These families are evaluated on a yin and yang scale. The Yingyang philosophy is an ancient Chinese philosophy.

yasmin @thegirlinlust knowing ur colour palette and kibbe body type helps so much in avoiding trends/trend cycles and building a timeless wardrobe bc you will know when a certain style is trending it won’t actually suit you in a years time as it doesn’t line up with what suits you most knowing ur colour palette and kibbe body type helps so much in avoiding trends/trend cycles and building a timeless wardrobe bc you will know when a certain style is trending it won’t actually suit you in a years time as it doesn’t line up with what suits you most

While a person's yin traits are more rounded, curvy, short and soft, the yang traits are more angular, sharp, lengthy or blunt. According to Kibbe, these terms are neutral descriptors.

People who are more yin are observed to look soft and curvaceous, whereas people who are more yang are said to look sharp and angular.

mau☁︎︎ @ang3licbl00d @thegirlinlust Finding out what my kibbe body type & seasonal palette made so much sense, like I always noticed what looked better on me and what didn’t but I couldn’t really figure out why… then it clicked with the results @thegirlinlust Finding out what my kibbe body type & seasonal palette made so much sense, like I always noticed what looked better on me and what didn’t but I couldn’t really figure out why… then it clicked with the results

The stylist claimed that a widespread misperception of "curve" is based on the weight or size of the bust and butt. Instead, yin and yang traits are combined in most people.

By virtue of their height, shoulder width, or angular build, certain people are more "yang-dominant." Compared to natural types, dramas (Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton) have more "yang" (Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez).

millie ✩‧₊˚ thinspo @robocals edtwt, what’s ur kibbe body type? mine is the soft classic edtwt, what’s ur kibbe body type? mine is the soft classic https://t.co/LjoMsA0kuQ

On the basis of this test, yin-yang balance can be found in classics like Grace Kelly or Jackie O, while gamine types like Audrey Hepburn and Lucy Lui have a small yin frame with yang features. Meanwhile, curve-dominant romantics like Marilyn Monroe and Mila Kunis fall on the other end of the other end of the yin spectrum.

How do I take the Kibbe Body Test?

Here are the steps you need to take to take the Kibbe Body Test and figure out where you stand on the spectrum -

Step 1 - Take a full-length photo in a swimsuit without any pattern. A picture at chest-height will give you the best angle. Ensure that the picture isn't a selfie but is captured on the phone's back camera. You can do this with a self-timer or ask a friend for help.

Step 2 - You'll also need to take a picture of your face in a straight line. This picture, too must not be a selfie. Your expression will need to be natural or neutral, but you take a couple of pictures where you're smiling as well.

Step 3 - The Kibbe Body quiz has 15 questions that you need to answer as accurately as possible and make note of your selection based on the images of your face and body that you took. You can use a pen and paper to note down your answers accurately.

jordanw @jordanlw19 Me trying to explain the Kibbe system to my husband Me trying to explain the Kibbe system to my husband 😂 https://t.co/f5ToNEorTL

The first part of the test will be based on your bone structure, the next on your body flesh, the next on your facial bones and structure and the final will be on your facial flesh. However, Arruda notes that the questions about a person's body flesh are in no way about the person's weight or fat but are instead based on how the person's skin looks on their bones and muscles.

The test gives you options using alphabets, which is also how you calculate your body ID. Once you're done taking the test, look at what the majority of your answers say in each part and see what Kibbe Id you fit in based on the chart on Arruda's website.

It is also worth noting that the test isn't perfect, but it does help you understand your body and aid you in evolving your style.

You can also take the Kibbe Body test and see examples on Arruda's website.

