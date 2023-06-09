“A big one is coming:” TXT confirms July comeback, teases fans with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder collaboration

On June 8, 2023, Korean media outlet News1 reported that TXT was preparing to make a comeback by releasing a digital single the next month. In response to all the news reports, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed the July comeback but did not mention anything about OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder in their confirmation to News1.

“TXT is currently preparing a new song with the goal of a release in July.”

However, Bang PD confirmed TXT’s July comeback by sharing a video of Blue Hour singers jamming with Ryan Tedder, the frontman and vocalist for the pop rock band OneRepublic. The Instagram story was captioned, “A big one is coming,” hinting that something big was coming up.

Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC also revealed that the precise details about the five-member group’s comeback will be revealed at a later date.

“We will announce information regarding their new album at a later time.”

TXT fans share their excitement as Bang PD teases an exciting collaboration with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder

Earlier this month, Bang PD, TXT’s producer and HYBE’s owner, had revealed that the Anti-Romantic singers were working on new music with OneRepublic’s leader Ryan Tedder, who attended their stadium concert in Los Angeles last month.

Ryan Tedder also joked about wanting to join the quintet and boasted about how he had band experience and had written songs for various popular artists like Taylor Swift’s I Know Places, Beyoncé’s Halo, Adele’s Rumour Has It, Leona Lewis’s Bleeding Love, Lil Nas X’s That’s What I Want, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, Justin Bieber’s Somebody, among others.

As expected, TXT fans have been excited about their comeback and collaboration with Ryan Tedder and took to social media to share their reactions.

COLLAB CONFIRMED!! Ryan Tedder's reply :LET'S GO!!!!! 🤞 I loved working with TXT!! They are so talented!

More details about TXT’s July comeback are awaited. Will this be a single collaboration with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, a b-side track of an album, an anthology album, or a pre-release track?

TXT will be making a comeback after their last album release in January

TXT will make their comeback in six months since their last album release in January when they released their fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, and its hit title track Sugar Rush Ride. With this album, they snagged their first number-one on Billboard 200 chart

The Blue Hour singers also recently wrapped up the North American leg of their 2023 world tour ACT: Sweet Mirage and will be visiting Osaka, Japan, for their first-ever show at the Kyocera Dome from July 1-2. For now, they will be on tour till August with a total of 23 shows announced so far.

In August, the Anti-Romantic singers will be headlining the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival from August 3 to 6 at Chicago's Grant Park, making them the second K-pop act after their labelmate BTS’ J-hope to headline the music festival.

