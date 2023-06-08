6 viral videos of TXT's Yeonjun that fans absolutely love

TXT's Yeonjun has a penchant for going viral on Twitter and other social networking sites (SNS) for his dancing, vocals, rap, or even hilarious moments on variety shows. He had once gained the moniker of "BIGHIT's legendary trainee" prior to debuting due to repeatedly placing first in the monthly rankings in singing, rap, and dance.

The fourth-generation K-pop idol is also known for his dance covers of songs of various K-pop groups, specifically those with all female members. From BLACKPINK to LE SSERAFIM and recently, (G)I-DLE, Yeonjun has proved that he can do justice to the various challenges on TikTok. No wonder, then, that he is often called the fourth-gen "It Boy."

His Artist of the Month dance cover, (G)I-DLE's Queencard challenge, and more viral videos of TXT's Yeonjun that fans must watch

1) The Queencard challenge with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and Miyeon

(G)I-DLE's latest single Queencard has been drawing attention for its lyrics and catchy chorus. The CUBE Entertainment-led group recently did the challenge for the song with Yeonjun, and the resultant video went viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Fans praised the TXT member for doing justice to the choreography without skimping on the "feminine" hip movements. The video currently has 3.2 million views on Twitter.

2) Jessi explaining watermelon to TXT's Yeonjun and Soobin in her own unique way

ace @4thgenitboy full clip of jessi making them guess “watermelon” while yeonjun and soobin malfunction full clip of jessi making them guess “watermelon” while yeonjun and soobin malfunction https://t.co/2LOgOsQ3Bq

From the cool to the utterly hilarious, this video from Jessi's Showterview will make viewers laugh at the contrast between the confident Jessi and the baffled TXT members. The Korean-American rapper had to demonstrate a watermelon using only actions and chose to connect it to her chest, causing Soobin to be puzzled, and Yeonjun mortified.

The eldest member of the group did eventually guess the right answer, but the clip will remain an iconic memory for fans of the group.

3) The K-pop medley at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon where TXT's Yeonjun slayed choreographies

The TXT member has often been praised for his covers of popular idol songs, and his participation in the medley that covered popular K-pop songs of the year was no surprise.

His covers of BTS' Run BTS, BLACKPINK's Shut Down, among others at SBS Daejeon Gayo 2022 went viral, and fans loved his energetic yet graceful covers that paid tribute to the who's who of the Korean music industry.

4) Live vocals at a concert while singing Lonely Boy leaving everyone in awe

Jiye @yeonstarboy

Remember when yeonjun's vocal went viral and made the stream numbers for lonely boy increasing so fast Remember when yeonjun's vocal went viral and made the stream numbers for lonely boy increasing so fast 😭https://t.co/eb59KlC4ZP

One of the B-sides from their 2021 mini-album, minisode 2: Thursday's Child, Lonely Boy received a lot of attention after a clip of TXT's Yeonjun singing his part of the track live went viral.

Fans would already be aware that Yeonjun is credited as one of the songwriters of the song. The effortlessness of his rap in a concert at the ACT: LOVE SICK tour of TXT won the hearts of many, especially since he had no backing vocals or music to hide behind. It was his raw vocals that made the clip and Lonely Boy go viral.

5) TikToker Yeonjun acing all the viral trends

bri ♡ @SUNDAl5Y so funny scrolling thru txt’s tiktok acc bc all the ones with 10M+ views are yeonjun’s baddie tiktoks

so funny scrolling thru txt’s tiktok acc bc all the ones with 10M+ views are yeonjun’s baddie tiktoks https://t.co/faYVrSEMoC

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, as a fourth-generation K-pop group, is fairly adept at using the micro-video sharing site. From random funny videos using viral sounds to creating his own challenge for a song, TXT's Yeonjun is well-known on K-pop TikTok.

One admirable quality is his habit of crediting the creator of the TikTok challenge before attempting his version of it. Many netizens were smitten with Yeonjun after his videos to what have been termed "baddie" TikTok songs. His "TikTok era" will be well and truly missed.

6) The Watermelon Sugar X BLOW cover for Studio Choom's Artist Of The Month

There is no doubt that Yeonjun is one of the best dancers of this generation of K-pop. His turn as Studio Choom's Artist Of The Month allowed him to shine as a solo dancer surrounded by his own team of background dancers.

TXT's Yeonjun showed his bubbly yet flexible solo choreography which then progressed into a more intense routine with the dancers. The contrast between the two dancing styles shows the versatility and storytelling that the Inkigayo host is known for, and the popularity of the video is a result of the creativity he exhibited.

핏치🍑 @sweetpeach_txt



루저러버 무대 때 연준이.. 다들 꼭 한번씩만 봐줘🥹 다같이 때창하는 부분에서 숨 고르다 마지막 코러스에서 에너지 폭발시키는 거 너무너무 락스타 그자체야🤘🏻

yeonjun’s loser lover performance will forever be engraved in my memory 🏻 230528 ACT: SWEET MIRAGE CONCERT in LA Day 2루저러버 무대 때 연준이.. 다들 꼭 한번씩만 봐줘🥹 다같이 때창하는 부분에서 숨 고르다 마지막 코러스에서 에너지 폭발시키는 거 너무너무 락스타 그자체야🤘🏻yeonjun’s loser lover performance will forever be engraved in my memory 230528 ACT: SWEET MIRAGE CONCERT in LA Day 2루저러버 무대 때 연준이.. 다들 꼭 한번씩만 봐줘🥹 다같이 때창하는 부분에서 숨 고르다 마지막 코러스에서 에너지 폭발시키는 거 너무너무 락스타 그자체야🤘🏻🎸yeonjun’s loser lover performance will forever be engraved in my memory✊🏻🙈 https://t.co/ceNqZpvBVr

The eldest member of TXT will probably go viral a few more times as the group embarks on their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour. Whether one is a fan of TXT's Yeonjun or not, his charisma and stage presence is undeniable, making him one of the best performers among fourth-generation K-pop idols.

