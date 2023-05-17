(G)I-DLE's US leg of 2023 'I am FREE-TY' world tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

(G)I-DLE has recently announced its highly anticipated 2023 world tour, titled I am FREE-TY. This follows the release of the group's latest mini-album I Feel, which dropped on May 15, alongside the title track QueenCard.

The US leg of the world tour will begin on August 4 in San Francisco and will take the quintet to Los Angeles, Texas, New York, and Atlanta. Fans can expect a spectacular show filled with the group’s signature powerful performances, intricate choreography, and stunning visuals.

Presale will begin for US leg of the shows on Tuesday, May 23, at 10:00 am PDT. Fans can register with their mobile number and an exclusive code and link to buy tickets will be sent before they go on sale, while tickets and venues for non-us shows are expected to be announced this week.

(G)I-DLE's tour will begin in Seoul and end in Rosemont

(G)I-DLE will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with a concert in Seoul, South Korea, scheduled to take place on June 17. After visiting several cities across America, the group will finally wrap up its tour with a final concert in Rosemont, United States, on August 17, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour:

June

June 17, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea

June 18, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea

July

July 1, 2023 - Taipei, Taiwan

July 15, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand

July 22, 2023 - Hong Kong

The US Leg Tour Dates

August

August 4, 2023 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, California

August 6, 2023 - Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California

August 9, 2023 - Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie, Texas

August 13, 2023 - The Theater at MSG, New York, New York

August 15, 2023 - Fox Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia August 17, 2023 - Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, Illinois

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group that debuted in 2018

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018, consisting of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Their debut EP I Am was released in 2018, marking the start of an illustrious career in the music industry. Since then, the group has gone on to release several albums and EPs, each showcasing its unique and experimental sound.

(G)I-DLE has received numerous awards and nominations. In 2022, they won the 'Best Music Video' Award at MMA and won Mnet Asian Music Award for 'Best Female Group,' and in 2018, they won the Seoul Music Award for 'Best New Female Artist.' They have also been nominated for other prestigious awards, including the Melon Music Award for 'Best Female Group' in 2017 and 2018, and the Gaon Chart Music Award for 'Best Female Group' in 2017.

The group has often spoken out about issues such as gender equality and body positivity. In 2020, they released a song, Oh My God, which was praised for its empowering message. (G)I-DLE is a role model for young girls around the world and they continue to inspire people with their music and their message.

