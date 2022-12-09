8 times TXT’s Soobin went viral with his adorable antics

For MOAs worldwide, December is just the beginning of Soobin celebrations.

Choi Soo-bin, the leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER, celebrates his birthday on December 5, luckily just a day after BTS Jin who is also his favorite idol. He is a full-time parent to his pet hedgehog named ODI and a part-time TikTok star whose dimples stand out in every video.

Ahead of TXT leader's birthday, MOAs worldwide are actively planning birthday projects for him across social platforms. They are excitedly looking forward to his annual birthday celebration on Weverse live. Although his birthday was a few days ago, here are a few viral moments from his interviews, variety shows, TO DO X TXT episodes, and more.

Fro. SEVENTEEN Mingyu being his fan to his iconic dolphin fancam - 8 viral moments from Soobin

1) Soobin’s dolphin cult

Maryam 🇲🇦 @txtgenleaders the iconic dolphin fancam who started the dolphin cult that got viral that even soobin noticed the iconic dolphin fancam who started the dolphin cult that got viral that even soobin noticed https://t.co/cEpUT4pk1H

Let’s be honest here, this was one of those fancams that got us to view the Music Bank every week for more. Soobin performed OH MY GIRL’s dolphin cover with OH MY GIRL member Arin for their debut as Music Bank hosts. Now the video currently has more than 32M views, with his solo fancam having 3.2 million views.

In an interview with MMTG, he also revealed that he recorded the cover in just 10 minutes after meeting the producers, proving yet again with his ace act that his being the MC was the best start for 2020.

2) The trendsetter with Nillili Mambo

Have you come across those videos with the flirty edits of the audio “Bye guys, Hi ladies, mwah”? If you saw a guy in a white t-shirt with glasses, that was Soobin trending again for capturing MOA's hearts with that line. Soobin was on a live with MOAs, and vibing to second and third gen idol songs, and fans were especially happy to see him singing A B1A4 song.

He even started singing out loud to Nillili Mambo by Block B and ended the live concert with the iconic video, which went viral on Twitter. His viral video pushed the song to Number 4 on Shazam global K-pop chart behind Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. Fans called it the Soobin effect.

3) Yeonbin’s Weightlifting Fairy romance

crizz✘ chapter; soobin day!! @kicharaught and pls, yeonjun’s pout after witnessing this yeonbin version of weightlifting fairy, i could definitely say that soobin REALLY DOES LOOK LIKE NAM JOO HYUKand pls, yeonjun’s pout after witnessing this yeonbin version of weightlifting fairy, i could definitely say that soobin REALLY DOES LOOK LIKE NAM JOO HYUK 😭😭 and pls, yeonjun’s pout 😭😭😭 https://t.co/SZrFegTcty

TXT Soobin is a huge drama fan and the entire fandom knows he can sit for hours watching a drama and would not get bored with it. Like many of us, he also went through a relatable tearful reaction towards Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Yes, that was a hard one.

However, he recently even got an opportunity to re-create an iconic scene of “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok- joo”. M2 launched a comeback show for TOMORROW X TOGETHER: Thursday’s Child. The members had to pick their scenes and Yeonjun and Soobin had to recreate Kim Bok-joo and Jung Joo-hyung’s confession and k**s scene.

Both members poured their hearts into the role, and the leader went viral for his intense and passionate confession. While the other members waited for their k**s, they settled for an eyebrow touch. MOAs trended the video comparing NamJoo-hyuk’s visuals to TXT’s leader and were happy to see their favorite ship sailing.

4) Soobin crying over an international MOA fan call

Minji | 디야 @yoonsss_ ‍♀️: Soobin, ini sudah ke empat kalinya kita bertemu. Dipertemuan kedua, nuna ngajak soobin bermain game cham champ cham, saat itu melihat antusias dan respon Soobin nuna sangat sangat bahagia. Terima kasih ya. 🥰 ‍♀️: Soobin, ini sudah ke empat kalinya kita bertemu. Dipertemuan kedua, nuna ngajak soobin bermain game cham champ cham, saat itu melihat antusias dan respon Soobin nuna sangat sangat bahagia. Terima kasih ya. 🥰 🙆‍♀️: Soobin, ini sudah ke empat kalinya kita bertemu. Dipertemuan kedua, nuna ngajak soobin bermain game cham champ cham, saat itu melihat antusias dan respon Soobin nuna sangat sangat bahagia. Terima kasih ya. 🥰 https://t.co/UIlmviJ88C

On August 21st, the TXT leader’s fan call went viral over Twitter. An international fan spoke in Korean and praised and thanked Soobin for remembering her as they met for the fourth time. She said:

"I don't know if Soobin will remember Nuna, but that's not important. What I want to say is, thank you for being such a good leader since your debut. I was so lucky to get to know you.”

She continued to praise his hard work and wished for his happiness, urging him to talk about his feelings rather than restricting them. The leader burst into tears when he heard her words of praise and couldn’t stop thanking her for the encouragement. These words provided all the merit to Soobin, that he will always be the best leader for TXT.

5) HYBE family simping over Soobin especially SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu

Maryam 🇲🇦 @txtgenleaders Hybe artist reaction to soobin dancing asap they are truly whipped Hybe artist reaction to soobin dancing asap they are truly whipped 😭 https://t.co/pQ2tbJP714

The HYBE game caterers episode was a chaotic one that brought together idols from SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and many more. However, the highlight of the last two episodes was the MOA addition to TXT especially, with the entire HYBE family simping over TXT leader.

The group played random dances for the games, and while a handful of idols survived the last few rounds, TXT Taehyun, Yeonjun and Soobin stayed strong for these rounds. He was singled out for SEVENTEEN’s “VERY NICE” and his determination to immediately learn the steps and survive got everyone’s attention.

He was the last member of TXT to survive the older gen songs and drew fans like Mingyu, Seungkwan, The8, Lee Hyun, and even Na PD. He impressed the audience with his extensive knowledge of girl group covers from all generations. MOAs have competition now and it’s directly from SEVENTEEN members. Good luck winning this race MOAs.

6) The Watermelon Squad

TXT with Jessi is an unexpected and hilarious combination of the content that MOAs have signed up for. However, we got a separate trio out of this episode, and they’re named the Watermelon Squad, and the reasoning is hilarious.

The show had a segment where the members had to guess what the player’s word is without talking, and Jessi, Yeonjun, and Soobin got fruits. They got watermelon and Jessi, being as bold as she is, demonstrated it in the perfect way possible, and Soobin couldn’t hold back his astonishment.

He hilariously remarked that he couldn't do it as perfectly as her but when he showed Yeonjun Jessi’s action, Yeonjun guessed it after breaking down. However, the group started trending everywhere for their hilarious reactions. The leader's surprised and blank reaction immediately spiraled down to their squad name.

7) Soobin selca with Tiktok star Lexi Rivera

MOAs had a great but chaotic time with TXT's debut at the American Music Awards 2022. With the visuals and charisma, and their fit on the red carpet, it was hard to keep up with the content flow. However, an unexpected bomb for the entire fandom was Choi Soo-bin and Lexi Rivera. Most wondered how that even happened?

The duo were both at the awards, and co-incidentally were wearing matching fits with matching hair color - blonde. Lexi Rivera, the 21-year-old TikTok star posted a selfie on her Instagram, and MOAs took over the comment section.

Though there is no caption, other than TXT's official Instagram handle, they both look great in the picture. While some MOAs praised their visuals, the rest smiled through their tears.

8) Fanboy Soobin

nani en corea por el cumple de Soobin 💋💋 @cakethyun ) soobin siendo el Best fan de BEBE REXHA y siendo el favorito de dios al momento en que bebe le contestara su tweet invitandolo a reunirse juntos (lamentablemente él ya estaba en el avión soobin siendo el Best fan de BEBE REXHA y siendo el favorito de dios al momento en que bebe le contestara su tweet invitandolo a reunirse juntos (lamentablemente él ya estaba en el avión 😔) https://t.co/KL3pby3zV0

TXT fans know that TXT leader loves to fanboy over his idols and Bebe Rexha is one of his favorites. During the pandemic in 2020, they held an Instagram live with the singer and managed to live out his fanboy moments. However, it was during the AMA, that he was able to live and witness his idol performing in front of him.

Soobin, being a relatable icon, gushed when the presenter called Bebe Rexha’s name. He even tweeted out his feelings after her performance and requested a meet and greet whenever she could. Bebe Rexha retweeted his tweet and agreed to the meet as well.

However, TXT was on its way back to Korea so he tweeted back the tears streaking down his face emoji. MOAs took this as a chance to jokingly berate him for cheating on them and this created a memorable Twitter exchange.

These are some of the most viral moments of TXT’s leader. If we were to dig through the archives, we would get many more moments of clumsy, introverted, TikTok star, and more. With TXT comeback on the line, fans await to see the new shades of the leader and the group, and entertain us with more iconic moments for the year.

Poll : 0 votes