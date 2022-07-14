Watch: HYBE x The Game Caterers preview has TXT, SEVENTEEN, and others spend a fun-filled day

Popular variety show The Game Caterers will be joining hands with TXT, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, and more HYBE groups in their upcoming episode. On July 11, the show posted a teaser of 36 idols from HYBE enjoying an outdoor sports day filled with laughter, interactions, and dance.

The Game Caterers host Na PD is popular for organizing fun games, giving fun commentaries, and being strict about upholding the rules. They had previously collaborated with BTS and released multiple episodes with them. This time, they offer an almost full-label experience.

The groups participating in the show are SEVENTEEN, Minhyun and Baekho from the now-disbanded group NU’EST, Lee Hyung, fromis_9, TXT, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM.

Fans of the idol groups managed by these companies will find the upcoming Na PD episode to be an excellent surprise. As per the episode promo released on July 11, the show will feature all members of TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and fromis_9. The 13-member act SEVENTEEN will not be present in its entirety, with only Seungkwan, Jun, Joshua, Mingyu, Dino, Hoshi and The8 participating in the show. BIGHIT MUSIC veteran Lee Hyun and former NU’EST members Minhyun and Baekho will also feature in the HYBE family special episode.

The promo teaser shows all 36 idols bringing forth their competitive spirits. A few competitions that were teased include arm-wrestling, running, talent displays, and passionate cheering.

genie @icedchannie ok but why is there an arm wrestling competition for hybe artists? baekho is gonna win anyway ahhahaha

mi 원우지 @miwon17_ Seungkwan, Jun, Joshua, Mingyu, Minghao, DIno, Hoshi in Hybe game craters...lmao they didn't expect hao to succeed the late cheer...svt being svt everywhere.. Seungkwan, Jun, Joshua, Mingyu, Minghao, DIno, Hoshi in Hybe game craters...lmao they didn't expect hao to succeed the late cheer...svt being svt everywhere.. https://t.co/waxzKCdYBi

While Na PD mentioned that the episode is “just a picnic,” the captions added that it wasn’t ISAC, aka Idol Star Athletics Championship. That specific comment stunned fans as MBC announced the filming dates for ISAC at the same time. Many fans believed that the caption was a dig at the network channel.

The highlight of the teaser was the HYBE idols dancing to BTS' SUGA and PSY’s viral song, That That.

fatou🧸♡ @sculptedjay the way na pd said “this isn’t isac” 🤣🤣🤣 the way na pd said “this isn’t isac” 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/FpbvkG8LjY

caz ⁷🌙 @bangtanbankrupt everyone from hybe dancing to that that! an actual fever dream! everyone from hybe dancing to that that! an actual fever dream! https://t.co/1ka8RYceUy

Fans excited for the HYBE family special episode

닠 ⚔️ @softforsjy this will be so fun to watch HYBE artists in one framethis will be so fun to watch HYBE artists in one frame 😭 this will be so fun to watch https://t.co/UxCLn9dBTL

K-pop idol interactions are hard to come by in an industry notorious for scrutinizing every artist. However, it also means that when the idols finally get under one roof and play a variety of games together, the excitement of fans knows no limits.

The HYBE x The Game Caterers episode has fans expressing their joy and enthusiasm on Twitter. Even the smallest interactions between TXT, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, Lee Hyun, and the former NU’EST members garnered supportive responses.

𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 @leserafearless BALLERINA KAZUHA SKILLS BEING SHOWCASED AT THE HYBE FAMILY TRIP/ SHOW 🩰🦢 BALLERINA KAZUHA SKILLS BEING SHOWCASED AT THE HYBE FAMILY TRIP/ SHOW 🩰🦢 https://t.co/KnwEvqKdxf

Alyy || finding moots @wyxcereal I am just sooo freaking excited for this !! HYBE labels variety show I've been craving for so long I am just sooo freaking excited for this !! HYBE labels variety show I've been craving for so long https://t.co/Bc4NY2Hs2n

𖧷🤍𖧷 @dulcewonu they didn’t send scoups and jeonghan to that hybe show to protect the other idols from fraud and assault they didn’t send scoups and jeonghan to that hybe show to protect the other idols from fraud and assault

joe | LE SSERAFIM @elsserafim HYBE really said you can’t go to isac so let's make our own isac HYBE really said you can’t go to isac so let's make our own isac 😭😭😭 https://t.co/NBMXA5obZL

Rize @rize0t7addict bro the entirety of HYBE is dancing to That That,,,

bro the entirety of HYBE is dancing to That That,,,https://t.co/U72S0VbjXy

✘ @dailybeargyu the way beomgyu got shy around hoshi is so cute ☹️ the way beomgyu got shy around hoshi is so cute ☹️❤️ https://t.co/MJV9NcQs5M

The Game Caterers’ HYBE special episode might be split into multiple episodes, like their specials with YG Family and BTS. It will release on July 15 at 10:30 pm KST.

