BLACKPINK recommendations: 5 of Lisa's favorite K-dramas

BLACKPINK recommendations have BLINKs on their toes. Like every other fanbase, they too are keenly invested in discovering and exploring their artists’ favorite shows and dramas. In fact, by taking one look at the artists' social media stories and posts, eagle-eyed fans have often noted the K-dramas that BLACKPINK members are hooked to.

With such a dedicated fandom, it's only plausible that BLINKs welcome BLACKPINK recommendations with open hearts. The four girls have confessed their love for movies and dramas multiple times. In an interview with The Swoon, Lisa and Jennie mentioned that out of all the members, they’re the ones addicted to shows the most and love to binge-watch dramas whenever they can.

Lisa, in particular, is a huge K-drama enthusiast. The K-pop idol has deep admiration for the Coffee Prince actor Gong Yoo. She has even mentioned him on various occasions including episode 251 of Knowing Bros.

In light of this, let’s look at some of BLACKPINK Lisa’s favorite K-dramas.

Goblin, Snowdrop, and more: 5 of BLACKPINK Lisa’s K-drama recommendations

1) Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The 2022 tvN K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One had BLACKPINK’s Lisa caught up in a cryfest. The K-pop idol revealed her obsession with the show in one of ELLE Korea’s videos, where she had to answer a set of questions using emojis. Her sad and weeping expressions were relatable for many fans, and rightly so.

The Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri starrer drama, however, is not just Lisa’s watch of the year. Other idols such as TXT’s Beomgyu, the Red Velvet members, and BTS’ Jungkook also confessed their love for the show that follows the love story of an aspiring fencer and a riches-to-rags college dropout.

2) Goblin

Considering BLACKPINK’s maknae is a major Gong Yoo stan, it comes as no surprise that Goblin is one of her favorite dramas to binge-watch. As revealed by fellow member Jisoo in an interview for the cover of Marie Claire, the two idols watched Goblin together and greatly enjoyed it.

Goblin, or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, aired in December 2016 and became a sensation soon after. It has won numerous awards for its majestic and unique storyline and remains the fifth highest-rated K-drama in Korean cable TV history.

3) The Penthouse

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has talked about The Penthouse: War in Life on multiple occasions. Her interview with ELLE also revealed her liking for the 2020 K-drama. Lisa had in fact watched the show live as soon as it aired.

The popular SBS TV program is about a group of wealthy families who are constantly striving to be the best and indulging in real estate and education wars in the process. Amidst the chaos, they turn sinful and corrupt to protect themselves and their loved ones.

4) Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You is yet another romantic drama that left a mark on BLACKPINK Lisa’s heart. During an interview with Vogue Korea, the 25-year-old revealed how much she likes the 2019 K-drama. Her face lit up when it was mentioned, and she gave a heart-melting smile while stating her fondness for it.

With a dramatic and romantic storyline, the show revolves around a South Korean woman who "crash lands" in the North Korean portion of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), where she meets the love of her life, an army captain in the Korean People's Army.

5) It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Among the many rom-coms in the Korean Entertainment Industry, It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a fan favorite because of its impressive plot and character development. Jisoo, the unnie of the four-member group, revealed Lisa’s enthusiasm for the show. She said,

“Lisa always watches dramas while eating…Lisa has also been enjoying It's Okay to Not Be Okay, so I'm watching it with her. The funny thing is that I find it more enjoyable to watch Lisa watching the drama rather than the drama itself."

The 2020 drama follows the story of a psych ward caretaker (portrayed by Kim Soo-hyun) and an antisocial children's book writer (portrayed by Seo Ye-ji).

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s list of favorite K-dramas is ever-expanding and interesting. The idol’s love for Snowdrop, which marked Jisoo’s acting debut, also made headlines. The Money singer is not only a K-drama enthusiast but also loves Hollywood movies and shows such as Stranger Things and Frozen.

