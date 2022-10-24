BLACKPINK recommendations: 5 of Jennie's favorite dramas

BLACKPINK recommendations are a must for any BLINK who wants to know more about the four-member group. Each member often shares with their fans the songs they’re listening to or the new dramas that have them hooked.

In an interview with The Swoon, Jennie and Lisa even mentioned that out of all the BLACKPINK members, they’re the ones who binge-watch shows the most. Jennie even mentioned binge-watching all of Black Mirror and Extracurricular in an interview with Netflix.

So it comes as no surprise that Jennie will be at the forefront when it comes to BLACKPINK recommendations involving dramas and movies. One of Jennie's favorite K-dramas is Squid Game starring her close friend Jung Ho-yeon.

Let’s take a look at some of the dramas recommended by Jennie that are a must-watch for BLINKs.

Game of Thrones and Stranger Things are among Jennie's favorite dramas

1) Beyond Evil

터틀 🐢 @xx_turtle_



Jennie: Netflix, a drama called 괴물 (Beyond Evil)

@BLACKPINK #JENNIE #제니 Unnie what is a recent movie you've watched? Please share with us !Jennie: Netflix, a drama called 괴물 (Beyond Evil) Unnie what is a recent movie you've watched? Please share with us !Jennie: Netflix, a drama called 괴물 (Beyond Evil)@BLACKPINK #JENNIE #제니 https://t.co/y6GVGMCvbz

BLINKs are always curious to know BLACKPINK recommendations on movies and shows. When a fan asked Jennie on V LIVE chat what she had been recently binge-watching, the K-pop idol said she had been religiously watching Beyond Evil. At the time, in 2021, the show had just started airing so she even made sure to ask the fans not to spoil anything for her.

Beyond Evil is a show about two police officers who undertake extreme measures to catch a serial killer. Due to their constant hypervigilance and distrust of those around them, they grow suspicious of not only one another but also themselves.

2) Game of Thrones

stefany @wondertarg wait... i just found out that Jennie from Blackpink watched game of thrones and her favourite character was Dany ?? the way i keep winning wait... i just found out that Jennie from Blackpink watched game of thrones and her favourite character was Dany ?? the way i keep winning 😌 https://t.co/dWsXcYaugn

During a livestream in 2018, Jennie was asked whether she had finished watching the HBO series Game of Thrones and she replied saying that she had already watched all the seasons and was eagerly waiting for the latest one.

Game of Thrones is based on a book written by George R.R. Martin by the same name. The story revolves around greed and lust for power that drives various houses in Westeros to war for a claim at the Iron Throne and control over the Seven Kingdoms.

3) Stranger Things

During the same 2018 livestream, Jennie also mentioned her love for the popular Netflix drama Stranger Things. She stated that she loves the show so much that she rewatches the episodes while she waits for the latest season to premiere.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi, horror show that revolves around a bunch of kids trying to save their town, Hawkins, from the supernatural secrets and creatures they’ve discovered.

4) Money Heist

xt (◍•ᴗ•◍) backup @_poopheyy BLINK: What do you watch on Netflix?

Jennie: Money Heist



Jennie: I recommend Money Heist~~ BLINK: What do you watch on Netflix?Jennie: Money HeistJennie: I recommend Money Heist~~ https://t.co/Cq2iS1nC0t

Jennie recommended Money Heist or La Casa De Papel to her fans on Weverse when they asked her for a drama recommendation. She also showed off the gifts she received from the Money Heist production on her Instagram story, which contained props and costumes from the show, including the iconic mask.

Money Heist is a show about a bunch of petty thieves banding together under the command of a mastermind criminal called the Professor to carry out the heist of the century by robbing the Bank of Spain.

5) The Vampire Diaries

ও @chasteart REMEMBER WHEN JENNIE SAID VAMPIRE DIARIES WAS HER THING WHEN SHE WAS STILL TRAINEE? AND SHE MET KATHERINE AKA ELENA AKA TATIA AGGSHSHSS REMEMBER WHEN JENNIE SAID VAMPIRE DIARIES WAS HER THING WHEN SHE WAS STILL TRAINEE? AND SHE MET KATHERINE AKA ELENA AKA TATIA AGGSHSHSS https://t.co/wz9XP44BWw

Jennie has previously stated that The Vampire Diaries was a show she used to binge-watch repeatedly during her trainee days at YG Entertainment. It is no surprise that in her teens she was interested in vampires, a supernatural creature that became immensely popular with teenagers after the release of the Twilight series.

The Vampire Diaries is a show about the female protagonist Elena and how her normal life turns supernatural when she comes into contact with the vampire brothers duo Stefan and Damon.

Jennie has now gone from recommending shows to starring in one. The BLACKPINK member is set to appear in HBO’s The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

The trailers for the show have been released and they show the K-pop idol in a spicy new light. The show is set to be released in 2023 and BLINKs cannot wait to see the BLACKPINK rapper on the big screen.

