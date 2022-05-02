No lovers, just friends: Jeon Sun-hye and Block B’s U-kwon break up after a decade-old relationship

Model Jeon Sun-hye announced that she had broken up with boyfriend Block B’s U-kwon on her Instagram on May 1, 2022. U-kwon revealed his relationship with the model to the world in December 2012, and they have since been dating. However, the couple has now called it quits and decided to remain as friends, not a couple.

The model did not explicitly use the word “break up” but shared that “at the moment,” they are not lovers but friends. It seems that some people texted her on Instagram about their relationship, which is why she uploaded a letter addressing the relationship.

On May 1, K-pop fans were suddenly hit with news of Block B’s U-kwon and famous model Jeon Sun-hye’s breakup. The latter posted a note sharing her feelings that the two were “not lovers” anymore. The model wrote that she would be deleting the post a day later in the caption.

Jeon Sun-hye began the short note by saying that she received many personal messages on Instagram, not giving more details. Considering the note's content, it is implied that it was about her and K-pop idol Block B’s U-kwon. She added that she pondered a lot before drafting the letter.

“Many people have been sending me DMs lately after seeing my [Instagram] Stories, and it seems like many people are worried, so after giving it a lot of thought, I’m cautiously bringing this up. At the moment, we are no longer lovers and are comfortably getting along as friends."

"Thank you for looking kindly on us and cheering us on up until now."

"You’ve all worked hard today as well.”

Block B’s U-kwon has not addressed the situation yet. However, Jeon Sun-hye’s Instagram post was full of supportive and warm messages from fans.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old K-pop idol completed his military duty last November. He was also the first to reveal his relationship with the model.

When did their relationship start?

On December 2, 2012, Block B’s U-kwon posted a message on the group’s BBC fan club. He shared that his girlfriend was popular model Jeon Sun-hye, four years older than him. He called her his first love and someone who gave him “strength and support” whenever he “wanted to crumble down.”

After publicly dating for a decade, the couple has parted ways. The reasons for the couple’s breakup are not known.

