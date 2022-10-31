“Forever engraved in my head”- TXT’s Yeonjun was a treat for MOAs eyes in ACT: LOVESICK Manila soundcheck

TXT’s Yeonjun once again surprised fans with his beauty at the ACT: LOVESICK soundcheck in Manila. The group, also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, performed two nights on October 27 and 28 in The Philippines as part of their ongoing world tour.

avys @sewbzzn yeonjun soundcheck white button down with glasses fit forever engraved in my head. Im so insane yeonjun soundcheck white button down with glasses fit forever engraved in my head. Im so insane https://t.co/UE6RULfibe

As is custom in all K-pop concerts, some lucky fans received the opportunity to watch the group during soundcheck preparations. While the members looked spectacular, it was Yeonjun who especially stood out owing to his outfit which quickly became all the rage in the MOA fandom.

The 23-year-old idol was seen wearing a flowy white shirt with black pants and glasses. Fans couldn’t stop simping over him and filled Twitter with funny and dramatic reactions.

Fans are blown away as TXT’s Yeonjun looks his absolute best in a casual outfit and glasses at soundcheck

October 28, 2022, went down in history in the MOA fandom as it presented fans with an unforgettable look of TXT’s Yeonjun. All five TOMORROW X TOGETHER members are known as visual members, but the legendary Big Hit trainee is the most popular member of the group. Despite being dubbed as the group’s fashionista, the young idol still managed to take fans by surprise with his latest outfit at a concert soundcheck.

During a soundcheck rehearsal for the October 28 show of ACT: LOVESICK in Manila, TXT’s Yeonjun dressed up in a casual flowy full-sleeve shirt and wore a pair of glasses. His outfit revealed his collarbone, which naturally sent fans into a wild frenzy, while his blonde highlighted hair added to the dreamy look that won the MOAs over.

Fans expressed their feelings with tweets such as “I’m not your strongest soldier,” “I’m howling,” “feels so different,” “so damn attractive,” and “how can I recover.” Check out some fans’ reactions below:

𝗽𝗶𝗱𝗶✘👩🏻‍🍳🧁 @beomskuy HOW CAN I HANDLE CHOI YEONJUN IN WHITE SHIRT BUTTON DOWN, BLACK HAIR AND GLASSES??????



HOW CAN I HANDLE CHOI YEONJUN IN WHITE SHIRT BUTTON DOWN, BLACK HAIR AND GLASSES?????? https://t.co/9AzrELqBUP

cai @Cailovestxt

#ACTLOVESICKinMANILA

#MAMAVOTE #txt OH CHOI YEONJUN THE MAN YOU ARE IN THAT WHITE POLO WITH SPECS, YOU KNOW WHAT YOURE DOING OH CHOI YEONJUN THE MAN YOU ARE IN THAT WHITE POLO WITH SPECS, YOU KNOW WHAT YOURE DOING 😵😵😵#ACTLOVESICKinMANILA #MAMAVOTE #txt https://t.co/AgNlraKHuE

ًrye @gyustill

SPECS OH GOD ?!? ‍

YEONJUN IN WHITE SHIRT ANDSPECS OH GOD ?!? YEONJUN IN WHITE SHIRT ANDSPECS OH GOD ?!? 😵‍💫https://t.co/gwwLRlIbYO

Spooky!Leire✘ 🦊🎃🖤 @junniemoodz YEONJUN IN A WHITE SHIRTS AND GLASSES I'M HOWLING YEONJUN IN A WHITE SHIRTS AND GLASSES I'M HOWLING https://t.co/KL7uYlxpAs

an.chwan @winteryfalling yeonjun with glasses and black hair and white shirt is just feels so different and so damn attractive yeonjun with glasses and black hair and white shirt is just feels so different and so damn attractive 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/VL9fRduyDk

nut ୨୧ @ssatobin tell me how can i recover from YEONJUN WITH SPECS AND WHITE OVERSIZED SHIRT AND WITH ALL THE HANDSOMENESS HE HAS AND AND AND tell me how can i recover from YEONJUN WITH SPECS AND WHITE OVERSIZED SHIRT AND WITH ALL THE HANDSOMENESS HE HAS AND AND AND

More about TXT’s ACT: LOVESICK concert in Manila

While fans raved about TXT’s Yeonjun at the Manila soundcheck, they also gushed over the performances that the entire group set up for fans. The setlist consisted of some of their biggest hits, including the debut song CROWN, LO$ER=LOVER, Anti-Romantic, Can’t You See Me? and Good Boy Gone Bad. The quintet performed a total of 25 songs.

During their performances, fans had the chance to interact with the group and make cherishable memories. At one point, Manila MOAs chanted Beomgyu’s name so loudly that he was unable to continue his ending ment for some time. They also cheered for Soobin as the best leader and captured the maknae, Huening Kai, supporting fans beside him.

Meanwhile, Taehyun's dougie dance and Yeonjun’s reaction to a poster calling him the “4th Gen IT boy” were also some of the many moments that fans fell in love with.

With the Manila concert on October 28, TXT successfully wrapped up their first world tour. The ACT: LOVESICK World Tour began in Seoul on July 2 this year and ended with the Manila concert. The group performed in 19 concerts across 13 cities, further solidifying their status as one of the most prominent fourth-gen K-pop groups.

