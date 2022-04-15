10 times male K-pop idols carried crop tops flawlessly

Crop tops on men are currently all the rage, and male K-pop idols have shown the world how to pull off such an aesthetic look. Androgynous looks have continually been promoted in K-pop, a leading industry in music and fashion. Just enough well-toned abs peeking out of the shirt is enough to make fans go weak in the knees.

The K-pop fashion industry constantly pushes the boundaries of gendered fashion, blurring the lines between masculine and feminine attire. Although crop tops have traditionally been thought of as a feminine outfit, male K-pop idols have proved this thought to be false.

Ten male K-pop idols showing the world how to pull off crop tops flawlessly

1) BTS' Jungkook

The black cropped jacket with body chains that Jungkook puts on for the Black Swan-Blood Sweat and Tears-FAKE LOVE medley portion of the PTD concert is breathtaking.

A slight glimpse of his well-toned back muscles and washboard abs from underneath the crop jacket paired with the body chain accentuating his abs elevates the outfit's elegance.

2) EXO's Kai

Kai revolutionized the K-pop scene with the variety of crop tops he wore during Don't Mess Up My Tempo promotions. This may have been the start of his crop top journey, but an end is nowhere in sight.

He has since donned crop sweaters, denims, jackets, and even vests while looking good in them all. His attire for the performance of the song Love Shot, a red crop top paired with suspenders, went viral on social media.

3) TXT's Yeonjun

When Yeonjun's concept photos for minisode1: Blue Hour were released, fans went into a frenzy seeing their idol looking chic in a white crop hoodie. Despite crop tops being considered a more sensuous attire, Yeonjun managed to look cute and innocent in his white cropped hoodie and cotton candy hair.

In the music video for Blue Hour, Yeonjun was seen sporting a pink crop top that perfectly matched the shade of his hair. A Balenciaga sweater was cut up by the stylists to produce this look.

4) JYJ's Jaejoong

^__^ @jaejuoong inventor of crop tops kim jaejoong in 2005 vs 2020 inventor of crop tops kim jaejoong in 2005 vs 2020 https://t.co/9hi8fmpwEv

Ex-TVXQ and JYJ member Jaejoong was one of the first-ever artists to wear and popularize crop tops in the K-pop industry. His soft looks and graceful bodyline were ideally suited for this article of clothing.

In 2004, he donned a crop top for the first time while performing his song The Way U Are. This was just the beginning, as he was spotted in crop tops throughout his career.

5) BTS' Jin

jin files @seokjinfile tear era gave us crop top jin tear era gave us crop top jin https://t.co/nZRm9bTOyS

Behind the scenes from the concept photoshoot of BTS' album Love Yourself: Tear gave viewers footage of Jin in a crop top. Jin is known for his broad shoulders and dainty waist.

His inverted triangle body shape was perfectly highlighted by the crop top, making this particular attire look highly sensuous.

6) SHINee's Taemin

태민♥민호_Taemin_Minho_2min_SHINee_5 (ZOL) @Zolshinee2min_5 Crop top x TAEMIN

how it started how it's going Crop top x TAEMIN how it started how it's going https://t.co/H0okN0pXUc

The pretty boy of K-pop, Taemin, has always been open to more androgynous looks rather than heteronormative attire. Since his debut, he has confidently rocked crop tops on various occasions.

7) Wonho

Wonho’s⁷ @wongust_d #원호



Blue Eye on you Crop top Wonho became more dangerous this era... #WONHO Blue Eye on you Crop top Wonho became more dangerous this era... #WONHO #원호 Blue Eye on you https://t.co/NIDPqOUmmv

Ex-MONSTA X member and current soloist Wonho has been known to show off a bit of skin with his scandalous outfits. A crop top for him is very tame in comparison.

With a fabulous muscular physique, it is only fair for him to flaunt what he has.

8) TXT's Taehyun

Taehyun has experimented with crop tops and even uploaded a mirror selfie on his social media wearing a white high neck crop top. He even wore a crop top in the music video of TXT's song Blue Hour and mentioned feeling embarrassed.

However, with the way he flawlessly carried himself, he should wear it more often.

9) A.C.E's Byeongkwan

Once Byeongkwan started wearing crop tops, he never turned back. No matter what clothes the stylist has decided for the group, Byeongkwan will wear his in a cropped style.

Byeongkwan in a crop top is a match made in heaven as he pulls it off effortlessly.

10) ATEEZ's Yeosang

Yeosang is known to work out a lot, and he shows off his efforts with the crop tops he wears. Usually, he is donning sleeveless crop tops, highlighting his arms and toned stomach that he has worked so hard to achieve.

Many K-pop idols have been breaking gender stereotypes with their clothes and appearances for some time now, and fans look forward to the inclusion of more androgynous looks from other idols.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer