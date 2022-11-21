AMA 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, BTS and more

The 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) were held on Sunday, November 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This was the 50th iteration of the AMA, which celebrated 2022’s notable music and performances, as voted by fans. Popular comedian and singer Wayne Brady hosted the event, which aired on ABC.

Performers at the AMA awards included Pink, who opened the show by paying tribute to the late Grease actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year. Also among the performers at the AMAs were Davo Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, and Imagine Dragons, among others.

Most AMA nominations were received by Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny, who earned eight nods, out of which he bagged two awards in the Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album categories.

Taylor Swift received the maximum number of AMA awards, taking her total wins for the night to six, including Artist of the Year.

Legendary singer Elton John also bagged an AMA for Collaboration of the Year with Dua Lipa, his first since 1988. Elton John was first nominated for the AMA in 1974 and became the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history.

AMA 2022 full list of winners and nominations

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Favorite Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favorite Music Video

WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

WINNER: Harry Styles

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite Pop Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite Pop Song

WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Adele, "Easy On Me"

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"

Favorite Male Country Artist

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Walker Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo Or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favorite Country Song

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Latto, "Big Energy"

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown

Brent Faiyaz

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favorite R&B Song

WINNER: Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"

Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"

Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"

SZA, "I Hate U"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, Jose

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

ROSALÍA, Motomami

Favorite Latin Song

WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii"

Karol G, "Provenza"

Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"

Favorite Rock Artist

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favorite Rock Song (New)

WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"

Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"

Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"

Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Favorite Rock Album (New)

WINNER: Ghost, Impera

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favorite Inspirational Artist

WINNER: For King & Country

Anne Wilson

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Tamela Mann

CeCe Winans

Doe

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Marshmello

Diplo

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiësto

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER: Elvis

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

Favorite Afrobeats Artist (New)

WINNER: Wizkid

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Favorite K-Pop Artist (New)

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice

Legendary singer Lionel Richie took home the AMA Icon Award on Sunday night, with Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder paying tribute to the musician by singing portions of his biggest hits.

