AMA 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, BTS and more

The 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) were held on Sunday, November 20, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This was the 50th iteration of the AMA, which celebrated 2022’s notable music and performances, as voted by fans. Popular comedian and singer Wayne Brady hosted the event, which aired on ABC.
Performers at the AMA awards included Pink, who opened the show by paying tribute to the late Grease actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this year. Also among the performers at the AMAs were Davo Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, and Imagine Dragons, among others.
Most AMA nominations were received by Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny, who earned eight nods, out of which he bagged two awards in the Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album categories.
Taylor Swift received the maximum number of AMA awards, taking her total wins for the night to six, including Artist of the Year.
Legendary singer Elton John also bagged an AMA for Collaboration of the Year with Dua Lipa, his first since 1988. Elton John was first nominated for the AMA in 1974 and became the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history.
AMA 2022 full list of winners and nominations
Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
- WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart — PNAU Remix"
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite Touring Artist
- WINNER: Coldplay
- Bad Bunny
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)"
- Adele, "Easy On Me"
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
- Harry Styles, "As It Was"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- WINNER: BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
- Adele, 30
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé, Renaissance
- Harry Styles, Harry's House
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
- WINNER: Harry Styles, "As It Was"
- Adele, "Easy On Me"
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
- Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite Male Country Artist
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo Or Group
- WINNER: Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)
- Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
- Luke Combs, Growin' Up
- Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
- Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite Country Song
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"
- Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
- Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You"
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Gunna, DS4EVER
- Lil Durk, 7220
- Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait for U"
- Jack Harlow, "First Class"
- Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
- Latto, "Big Energy"
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- WINNER: Chris Brown
- Brent Faiyaz
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- WINNER: Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- WINNER: Beyoncé, Renaissance
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker, Still Over It
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
- WINNER: Wizkid ft. Tems, "Essence"
- Beyoncé, "Break My Soul"
- Muni Long, "Hrs And Hrs"
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), "Smokin Out the Window"
- SZA, "I Hate U"
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- WINNER: Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
Favorite Latin Album
- WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
- ROSALÍA, Motomami
Favorite Latin Song
- WINNER: Sebastián Yatra, "Dos Oruguitas"
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
- Becky G x Karol G, "Mamii"
- Karol G, "Provenza"
- Rauw Alejandro, "Todo de Ti"
Favorite Rock Artist
- WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song (New)
- WINNER: Måneskin, "Beggin'"
- Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
- Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"
- Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite Rock Album (New)
- WINNER: Ghost, Impera
- Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
- Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
- Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- WINNER: For King & Country
- Anne Wilson
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Favorite Gospel Artist
- WINNER: Tamela Mann
- CeCe Winans
- Doe
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- WINNER: Marshmello
- Diplo
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
- WINNER: Elvis
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things season 4
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist (New)
- WINNER: Wizkid
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
Favorite K-Pop Artist (New)
- WINNER: BTS
- Blackpink
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
- Twice
Legendary singer Lionel Richie took home the AMA Icon Award on Sunday night, with Charlie Puth and Stevie Wonder paying tribute to the musician by singing portions of his biggest hits.