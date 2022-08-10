Olivia Newton-John net worth: Grease star's fortune explored as she died aged 73

Olivia Newton-John recently passed away on August 8 at her ranch in Southern California at the age of 73. Her co-star John Travolta expressed his grief on social media, stating that she made everyone’s lives better and her impact was incredible. Following the death of the Australian singer and one of the biggest pop stars of the 1970s, John Easterling, Newton-John's husband, took to the singer's verified Instagram account and wrote:

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer."

The singer and actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. Her cancer returned in 2017, and it metastasized to her lower back.

Her cancer later spread to the bones, and the disease was in its fourth stage. She was in a lot of pain because of the metastatic bone lesions and used cannabis oil to reduce the pain.

Detailed information on her funeral will be revealed soon.

Olivia Newton-John’s net worth explored

Olivia Newton-John accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the entertainment industry (Image via Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Before co-starring in Grease with John Travolta in 1978, the songwriter quickly rose to prominence in the music industry. She gained recognition for her songs that topped the Billboard charts. The list includes If Not for You, Have You Never Been Mellow, A Little More Love, Hopelessly Devoted to You, and more.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the actress’ net worth was estimated to be around $60 million. Her work in the entertainment industry as a singer, actor, songwriter, and film producer was her main source of income.

Olivia sold a beautiful oceanfront house for an unknown amount to billionaire Don Hankey in 2005. The price of the house is estimated to be around $80 million today.

She then bought a 12-acre horse ranch in Santa Inez, California for $4.69 million in 2015. She listed it for sale for $5.4 million alongside her country estate in Australia for $5.5 million in 2019. She purchased the Australian property during the 80s and is the owner of various properties in Florida.

As aforementioned, apart from her hit songs, Olivia Newton-John was famous for her appearance in the 1978 musical romantic comedy film Grease. The film grossed $366.2 million at the box office and its soundtrack was also the second-best-selling album of the year.

In brief, about Olivia Newton-John

The four-time Grammy award winner formed the band Sol Four with her classmates at the age of 14. She was the winner of a talent contest on Sing, Sing, Sing and received the prize of a trip to Great Britain.

She made her film debut with Funny Things Happen Down Under in 1965 and recorded her first single, Till You Say You’ll Be Mine in 1966. She then formed the duo, Pat and Olivia, with Pat Carroll and pursued a solo career by joining the group Toomorrow.

Her first album, If Not For You, was released in November 1971 and this was followed by a lineup of hit songs and albums. She also appeared in movies like The Wilde Girls, A Few Best Men, and others. She was a guest judge on several TV shows, including Dancing with the Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

