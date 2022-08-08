Kevin Smith net worth: Filmmaker's fortune explored as he buys New Jersey movie theatre ahead of next film

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith recently purchased the Atlantic Moviehouse, which had inspired him to become a filmmaker. He used to visit the theater with his father during his childhood and would often also avoid going to school for the same.

Smith revealed the news on social media, stating that a deal would be finalized after which he and his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, alongside their business partners, would become the co-owners. Smith will make some changes to the theater, one of which includes developing a mural in the lobby featuring characters from his movies.

Kevin also plans to host live shows, create a Merry Marvel Movie Society for fans of Marvel Studios projects, and establish a film school on the site. He will be moving to an apartment above the theater. While speaking to NJ Advance Media, the filmmaker said,

“This certainly isn’t about a investment deal. This is about owning a little piece of my personal movie history, a building that helped forge the filmmaker that I would become.”

Kevin Smith’s net worth explored

Kevin Smith has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

Kevin Smith gained recognition as an actor, writer, director, and co-producer of the 1994 buddy comedy film, Clerks. He played the character Silent Bob of stoner duo Jay and Silent Bob, and the characters later appeared in films like Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 52-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

He purchased a house for $1.145 million in Los Angeles in 1998. He still resides in this property, and its current price is estimated to be almost $3 million. Smith is also the owner of a comic book shop called Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash in New Jersey.

Smith started making horror films in 2011 like Red State, Tusk, Yoga Hosers, and more. He was a director-for-hire for material he did not write, like the 2010 buddy cop action comedy Cop Out and episodes of TV shows. He also created the superhero fantasy series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, in 2021.

Kevin Smith is the host of a movie-review TV show Spoilers and is the co-host of various shows on his SModcast Podcast Network like SModcast, Fatman Beyond, and others. He has also participated in Q&A sessions that are sometimes filmed for DVD release.

In brief, about Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith had to sell his comic book collection to manage funds for his first film Clerks. It received several awards at the Sundance Film Festival and Cannes International Film Festival, after which Harvey Weinstein bought it from Smith, giving it a limited theatrical release.

Smith’s next film Mallrats was a failure, but he made a comeback with Chasing Amy, which earned $12 million at the box office. Smith then delivered a lineup of successful films like Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Clerks II.

However, his next film, Zack and Mimi Make a P**no flopped at the box office and almost destroyed Seth Rogen’s career. His next release, Cop Out, fared well and it was his last movie with a big studio. He continued to make small-budget films, among which a few did well commercially while others did not.

Kevin Smith has directed episodes of many TV shows and appeared in films like Scream 3, Live Free or Die Hard, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and more.

