Roger E. Mosley net worth: Magnum PI star's fortune explored as he dies aged 83

Actor, writer, and director Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday, August 7 at the age of 83. His daughter confirmed the news on social media and stated,

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would hate any crying done in his name.”

She continued,

“It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries sustained in a car accident three days earlier in Lynwood, California. The accident had left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

Roger E. Mosley’s net worth explored

Roger Earl Mosley gained recognition for his performance as helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS crime drama, Magnum, P.I. The show aired for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988.

Roger E. Mosley accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry (Image via Jim Britt/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Leadbelly star’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Although detailed information on his assets is not available, he earned a lot from his work in the entertainment industry considering that he remained a familiar name among the public for a long time.

The Los Angeles, California native was raised in Imperial Courts public housing in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School. He started his career as a Monk in the 1973 action-drama thriller film, Terminal Film alongside Phyllis Davis, Don Marshall, Ena Hartman, and Tom Selleck. He established the Watts Repertory Company the following year.

Roger E. Mosley became famous for playing the lead role in the 1976 film, Leadbelly, where he portrayed the American folks and blues musician and songwriter, Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter. He was then seen in Magnum, P.I. from 1980 to 1988 and in the fifth season of the NBC comedy-drama, Las Vegas, as a friend of Montecito owner, A.J. Cooper.

He then appeared in an episode of Magnum, P.I. reboot in March 2019. He continued to make guest appearances in various shows like Night Court, Starsky & Hutch, The Rockford Files, Sanford and Son, and more. He played important roles in series like Roots: The Next Generations and The Mack along with blaxploitation films like Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Darktown Strutters, and others.

Roger E. Mosley appeared in other films like McQ, The Greatest, Semi-Tough, Pentathlon, and more. He also became popular for appearing as a celebrity guest on The $25,000 Pyramid from 1983 to 1985.

Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette Laudermilk and their three children.

