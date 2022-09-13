SEVENTEEN’s most viewed music videos as of September 2022

The magnetic boy band SEVENTEEN, commonly referred to as SVT, has blossomed in the past few years. With a grand and successful debut in May 2015, the self-producing group carved its name in bold letters and continues to awe CARATs to date.

Not only did their debut album 17 Carat become the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US, but it also ranked in Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015. The legacy continues even today, as the “Performance Kings of K-pop” continue to surprise fans with their music.

SEVENTEEN has achieved multiple milestones in the recent past. From becoming the first K-pop act to feature on both MTV PUSH to crossing the 100-million mark on several of their music videos, their multiple milestones testify their remarkable work in a competitive space like the K-pop industry.

In light of this, let’s look at the most viewed music videos of SEVENTEEN as of September 13, 2022.

Five most viewed music videos by the ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’ SEVENTEEN

5) HOT (76.3 million views)

Released on May 27, 2022, HOT is the title track of SEVENTEEN’s fourth full-length album Face the Sun and the sixth track on the repackage album Sector 17. This K-pop number has over 76.3 million views as of writing but with the craze, fans have for this song, it is likely to cross the 100 million mark within the upcoming months.

With all thirteen members serving brazen and bold looks, the music video is set at what appears to be a contraction site. The casual yet attractive moves truly set fire to the hearts of millions. Various other elements such as metallic wings and Hoshi romancing with a skeleton uplifted the “hot” aura of the music video.

4) Left and Right (101.9 million views)

Left and Right was released on June 22, 2020, as the lead single from SEVENTEEN’s Extended Play, Heng:garæ. The music video surpassed 100 million views in the first week of August 2022 and currently has over 101.9 million views on YouTube.

The songwriting gem of the group, Woozi, co-wrote Left and Right and opened about the song's emotions. According to him, the track expresses the plight of the youth who are often confused about which path to take in life. It is about metaphorically going “left and right” in search of motivation and dreams.

3) Very Nice (105.1 million views)

Very Nice is the title track from SEVENTEEN’s Repackage Album named Love & Letter. Released on July 3, 2016, the music video has over 105.1 million views on YouTube as of September 13, 2022. The boy band has a legacy of inviting fans to sing and dance to this track during their concerts.

Conveying about the typical teenage love emotions, Very Nice offers some exciting innovations as well. From their chests bursting in a bomb of white confetti when the girl looks at them to energetic hip thrusts, each segment makes up for a fun glimpse into the adolescent experience.

2) CLAP (109.3 million views)

Released on November 6, 2017, CLAP is the title track of SEVENTEEN’s second studio album TEEN, AGE. It also features as the eighth song on the group’s special album Director's Cut. Currently, with 109.3 million views, it sits as the second most-viewed number by the K-pop act.

Starting with a minimalist backdrop consisting of only a small shop placed in the center of nowhere, the music video soon takes its viewers on a ride. According to Woozi,

“‘Clap is an upbeat song, while it spans a lot of meanings. The song shows how a boy, who has been living in solitude, grows up by stepping into a bigger world.”

From thirteen members completely in-sync with the choreography to the colorful and joyous visual theme, SEVENTEEN truly solidified their reputation as Theater Kids of K-Pop.

1) Don’t Wanna Cry (235.9 million views)

With a whopping 235.9 million view count as of September 2022, Don’t Wanna Cry is the most viewed song by SEVENTEEN. Released on May 22, 2017, as the lead single from their EP Al1, this track is a masterpiece.

Moving away from their conventional style of music-making, which consisted of light-hearted and cheerful songs, the group offered a different perspective altogether. Don’t Wanna Cry conveys the heart-wrecking and agonizing feelings after a breakup or separation. It peaked at number one on the Korea Hot music Chart, signifying its success as a ‘mature’ and ‘better-suited’ track.

The thirteen-member boy band has served CARATs with amazing music, year after year. Their craft, from dancing to singing, is admired by fans worldwide, and their BE THE SUN World Tour’s success is a strong proof of that.

