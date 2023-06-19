TXT's Soobin has become one of the latest male fourth-generation K-pop idols to open his personal Instagram account. While creating a social media account may not be a big deal for most people, idols in the Korean music industry usually don't have public accounts in the early years of their careers.

There might be multiple reasons for this. Fans have discussed this in-depth on many occasions, and the consensus seems to be that rookies (or younger fourth-generation K-pop idols) might not be able to deal with the stress and pressure of a public account while juggling a rising idol career.

However, this outlook is slowly changing and many fourth-generation K-pop idols are using their Instagram accounts to promote comebacks, solo magazine shoots, personal interests, and allow fans a glimpse into who they are under their carefully curated idol persona. Even underage idols, such as LE SSERAFIM's maknae Hong Eunchae, have their own Instagram, which they use to share pictures of themselves and their friends.

TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun, Wei's Yohan, and more male fourth-generation K-pop idols who have personal Instagram accounts with follower count (as of writing)

Some idols have even chosen to create their Instagram accounts after leaving their groups. Bang Yedam and Mashiho, both former members of YG Entertainment's TREASURE, created their personal accounts after their contract with the company ended.

While many K-pop agencies still refrain from letting their rookie groups create personal accounts, several male fourth-generation K-pop idols have started posting images that show who they are as individuals.

1) TXT's Soobin: @page.soobin (2.2 million followers)

2) TXT's Yeonjun: @yawnzzn (14.7 million followers)

3) Former X1 and WEi's Yohan: @y_haa.n (3.5 million followers)

4) Former RAINZ and WEi's Daehyeon: @daehyeon0211 (373 thousand followers)

5) Former JBJ and WEi's Donghan: @don9_han (874 thousand followers)

6) Former 1THE9 and WEi's Yongha: @you_haaaaa (327 thousand followers)

7) WEi's Seokhwa: @stone_dol2 (401 thousand followers)

8) Former 1THE9 and WEi's Junseo: @__k_junseo (405 thousand followers)

9) Former X1 and MIRAE's Son Dongpyo: @_opgnodnos (227 thousand followers)

10) MIRAE's Khael: @pizzapartyboy (18.8 thousand followers)

11) MIRAE's Yoo Douhyun: @merry__oo (21.5 thousand followers)

12) MIRAE's Lee Junhyuk: @zzundoxy (19.3 thousand followers)

13) TO1's Yeojung: @im.travel5 (6.2 thousand followers)

14) TO1's Kyungho: @security_0507

15) TO1's Chan: @1riwababa (6.6 thousand followers)

16) TO1's Daigo: @dfive02 (12.1 thousand followers)

17) TO1's Renta: @reeenta_ (19.4 thousand followers)

18) TO1's J.you: @j.youreka (9.8 thousand followers)

19) TO1's Donggeun: @geonsongdong__ (8.9 thousand followers)

20) TO1's Jaeyun: @now__yun (8.3 thousand followers)

21) TO1's Jisu: @now__yun (7.6 thousand followers)

The usage of Instagram accounts by many fourth-generation K-pop idols who have not even completed five years since their debut marks a growing change in the industry. Singers are allowed to express themselves on their personal accounts, even outside of websites like Fancafe or Weverse, which only serve fans and are sometimes behind paywalls.

Debates about whether managing of social media accounts on top of other promotions required is healthy for younger K-pop idols will continue. However, as we enter the fifth generation of K-pop characterized by AI idols and NFTs, owning and operating a public Instagram profile seems relatively harmless and feasible.

Even international K-pop phenomenon BTS, who did not have personal Instagram accounts for a very long time, created individual accounts in 2021. While having a public social media profile might not be what every idol wants, they should definitely be allowed to make the choice for themselves.

Poll : Did you know of these male fouth-generation K-pop idols who had personal Instagram accounts? Yes No 0 votes