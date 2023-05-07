“Welcome back boo!!!”: Fans ecstatic as Bang Yedam opens Instagram account on his birthday after leaving TREASURE last year

Former TREASURE member Bang Yedam gave fans a treat on his birthday by opening his personal Instagram account. The 20-year-old artist celebrates his birthday on May 7. Fans were ecstatic to see the idol return to the spotlight. He, along with Mashiho, officially left YG Entertainment and TREASURE in November last year.

The 20-year-old artist’s return to the limelight made fans go into celebratory mode. He also added an emotional message in the caption, hinting at making a comeback. The singer shared that he will be back with “good news.” Although the message was written in the caption of a blank image, fans were ecstatic to get an update from him.

Former TREASURE member Bang Yedam promises to come back soon in an update on his personal Instagram account after a year

Bang Yedam, known for being a years-long popular trainee, debuted with TREASURE in 2020. He initially went on a temporary hiatus in May last year along with Mashiho. YG Entertainment cited that it was due to the former’s desire of learning and studying music, while Mashibo had health concerns.

In July of the same year, the agency stated that TREASURE would make a comeback without them. Months later, in November, the duo left the agency and the group. Mashiho returned to the limelight on April 6, his birthday, by opening his personal Instagram account.

Walking in the same steps, Bang Yedam also greeted fans for the first time in nearly a year by opening a public account on Instagram on his birthday. He expressed gratitude to the people who waited for him and supported him.

The artist added that he was “preparing really hard” and wants to meet fans soon. He shared that he will return with good news and show them a cooler version of himself. As translated by Twitter user @yedam_kr, the caption reads as follows:

"Hello this is Bang Yedam. First of all, I would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have been waiting and supporting me for a long time. I'm also preparing really hard as I want to see everyone soon. If you wait just a little longer, I'll be back with a good news. I’ll be back again as a cool Bang Yedam! Thank you always.”

Fans were both emotional and happy seeing the 20-year-old’s return. They celebrated the artist’s birthday with more fanfare after receiving the Instagram post as a gift.

Meanwhile, TREASURE went from a 12-member boy group to a 10-member group. Their last Korean album release was nearly six months ago, in October 2022, with their second EP, The Second Step: Chapter Two.

Former TREASURE member Mashiho recently posted pictures with iKON’s Bobby on his personal Instagram account. He wrote in the caption that he will do his best to “stand on the stage soon.”

It remains to be seen what new avatars Mashiho and Bang Yedam will show fans as solo artists in the future.

