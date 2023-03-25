“He came back”: Fans get emotional as former TREASURE member Mashiho opens Instagram account on his birthday

TREASURE’s former member Mashiho opened a solo Instagram account and wrote a letter to fans on March 25 (as per Korean Standard Time). The 22-year-old Japanese singer debuted with the Jikjin group in 2020 and left it two years later, in November 2022.

With the username @mshtkt_tm, the Japanese singer has returned to the public spotlight after months of radio silence. The reason for his exit was only stated as “personal reasons.”

However, with his comeback on social media, fans became both ecstatic and emotional. In the then-12-member group, the 22-year-old had created his own loyal fandom, who called themselves “mellows.”

Former member of TREASURE, Mashiho, writes a letter to fans in newly created Instagram account

Fans of Mashiho were devastated when YG Entertainment announced his departure (along with Bang Yedam) in November last year.

The Japanese singer was initially announced to be on hiatus due to health issues in May. The break was then extended in July as TREASURE was stated to continue as a 10-member group throughout 2022.

Months went by as upset fans kept demanding an answer from the agency and waiting for the 22-year-old singer to return.

On March 25, Mashiho opened his Instagram account and posted a heartfelt letter in the caption of his first post, which was a blank white image. He wrote his message to fans in Japanese, Korean, and English. In the caption, he said:

“To Everyone who supports me, First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far. I really do appreciate from the bottom of my heart. And I apologize for any inconvenience and concerns by my sudden announcement during last November."

He continued:

"However, I‘m grateful for watching over me warmly and waiting for me despite the situation. From now on, I want to try my best to return the favor for everyone who has supported me so far, and hopefully it could be part of everyone's happiness."

The post ended with:

"I'll keep trying and be strong to deliver my thoughts and heart to everyone someday. Thank you again for your support and warm heart." (sic)

Fans react to former TREASURE member Mashiho returning to the spotlight

TREASURE 글로벌 유니언 💎 @TREASUREunion



Mashiho has opened an Instagram account! Please make sure to follow him and don't forget to leave supporting messages on his page



: instagram.com/mshtkt_tm?igsh…



#트레저 #トレジャー@treasuremembers A new beginning on his birthday!Mashiho has opened an Instagram account! Please make sure to follow him and don't forget to leave supporting messages on his page A new beginning on his birthday!🍀Mashiho has opened an Instagram account! Please make sure to follow him and don't forget to leave supporting messages on his page❤️🔗: instagram.com/mshtkt_tm?igsh…#트레저 #トレジャー@treasuremembers https://t.co/2tLhdClcp0

Fans were initially skeptical about an Instagram account posing as Mashiho Takata. Later, some found out that boy group BUGVEL’s Japanese member Mahiro shared the account’s screenshot and posted it on his Instagram story.

Kotaro, a Japanese trainee who participated in YG Treasure Box survival show, reposted the same on his Instagram story.

Once it was confirmed that the new account was of Mashiho, fans celebrated his return after approximately a year. The 22-year-old former TREASURE singer went on a hiatus sometime in May 2022 after already staying in Japan over “health reasons.” He then left the group in November of the same year.

Hence, fans received almost no content in terms of live streams, photos, and updates from the singer since his break. It was only natural that his update - returning to Instagram and the letter - nearly a year later, made fans emotional.

Moreover, the Japanese singer celebrates his birthday on March 25, making his first post on Instagram on the same day all the more special for fans.

ꕥ @ourmashiho 🏻



WELCOME BACK MASHIHO

#おかえり真史帆

#HappinessForMASHIHO



opened his instagram acc on his birthday with trilingual caption after 10 months. it’s mashiho and mellows dayWELCOME BACK MASHIHO opened his instagram acc on his birthday with trilingual caption after 10 months. it’s mashiho and mellows day💅🏻WELCOME BACK MASHIHO#おかえり真史帆#HappinessForMASHIHOhttps://t.co/eZZsb1dwSF

lance 🩰 MASHI IS BACK😭☘️💜 @lancee_ee ☘️ i was literally editing my mashiho video when I saw the news that mashi opened an Instagram im actually full on sobbing right now I’m so happy we won tonight☘️ i was literally editing my mashiho video when I saw the news that mashi opened an Instagram im actually full on sobbing right now I’m so happy we won tonight😭💜☘️ https://t.co/wgvN0YIU3e

담담담 @ddddddddam

Followed by YGTB Mahiro Mashiho opened his new InstagramFollowed by YGTB Mahiro Mashiho opened his new Instagram 😭Followed by YGTB Mahiro 😭 https://t.co/CqZwNz1HAp

asayHi. @yto1trejo 🏻 #MASHIHO

you always be famous uri kijoring Mashiho's Instagram account followers have reached 100k in 53 minutes counting from the time of his first postyou always be famous uri kijoring Mashiho's Instagram account followers have reached 100k in 53 minutes counting from the time of his first post 😭🙏🏻 #MASHIHOyou always be famous uri kijoring💫 https://t.co/or6kU0UhuW

gen ˙ᵕ˙ @warmjunkyu



because mashi opening an instagram account is indeed a restart and we teumes should promise to support and play with him with his new journey! 🥺 WE ALL LOVE TAKATA MASHIHO (ㅠ.ㅠ) the hashtag for mashiho's birthday is really amazing.. #RESTART_PLAYwithMASHIHO because mashi opening an instagram account is indeed a restart and we teumes should promise to support and play with him with his new journey! 🥺 WE ALL LOVE TAKATA MASHIHO (ㅠ.ㅠ) the hashtag for mashiho's birthday is really amazing.. #RESTART_PLAYwithMASHIHO because mashi opening an instagram account is indeed a restart and we teumes should promise to support and play with him with his new journey! 🥺 WE ALL LOVE TAKATA MASHIHO (ㅠ.ㅠ)

gen ˙ᵕ˙ @warmjunkyu I'M CRYING I JUST WOKE UP PLEASE MASHIHO'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTI'M CRYING I JUST WOKE UP PLEASE MASHIHO'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT 😭 I'M CRYING I JUST WOKE UP PLEASE 😭

‎ً riell 🌸 JIHOON month @jikyunight i hope everyone can respect him. please do not mention treasure if he starts posting photos of him. do not ask him weird questions, just let him go at his own pace, open up if he wants to. let's respect his feelings please. now he is takata mashiho, not mashiho of treasure. i hope everyone can respect him. please do not mention treasure if he starts posting photos of him. do not ask him weird questions, just let him go at his own pace, open up if he wants to. let's respect his feelings please. now he is takata mashiho, not mashiho of treasure.

It remains to be seen which path Mashiho Takata will walk on in the future. Fans can follow his Instagram account @mshtkt_tm to stay up-to-date with his announcements.

