“He came back”: Fans get emotional as former TREASURE member Mashiho opens Instagram account on his birthday

TREASURE’s former member Mashiho opened a solo Instagram account and wrote a letter to fans on March 25 (as per Korean Standard Time). The 22-year-old Japanese singer debuted with the Jikjin group in 2020 and left it two years later, in November 2022.
With the username @mshtkt_tm, the Japanese singer has returned to the public spotlight after months of radio silence. The reason for his exit was only stated as “personal reasons.”
However, with his comeback on social media, fans became both ecstatic and emotional. In the then-12-member group, the 22-year-old had created his own loyal fandom, who called themselves “mellows.”
Former member of TREASURE, Mashiho, writes a letter to fans in newly created Instagram account
Fans of Mashiho were devastated when YG Entertainment announced his departure (along with Bang Yedam) in November last year.
The Japanese singer was initially announced to be on hiatus due to health issues in May. The break was then extended in July as TREASURE was stated to continue as a 10-member group throughout 2022.
Months went by as upset fans kept demanding an answer from the agency and waiting for the 22-year-old singer to return.
On March 25, Mashiho opened his Instagram account and posted a heartfelt letter in the caption of his first post, which was a blank white image. He wrote his message to fans in Japanese, Korean, and English. In the caption, he said:
“To Everyone who supports me, First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me so far. I really do appreciate from the bottom of my heart. And I apologize for any inconvenience and concerns by my sudden announcement during last November."
He continued:
"However, I‘m grateful for watching over me warmly and waiting for me despite the situation. From now on, I want to try my best to return the favor for everyone who has supported me so far, and hopefully it could be part of everyone's happiness."
The post ended with:
"I'll keep trying and be strong to deliver my thoughts and heart to everyone someday. Thank you again for your support and warm heart." (sic)
Fans react to former TREASURE member Mashiho returning to the spotlight
Fans were initially skeptical about an Instagram account posing as Mashiho Takata. Later, some found out that boy group BUGVEL’s Japanese member Mahiro shared the account’s screenshot and posted it on his Instagram story.
Kotaro, a Japanese trainee who participated in YG Treasure Box survival show, reposted the same on his Instagram story.
Once it was confirmed that the new account was of Mashiho, fans celebrated his return after approximately a year. The 22-year-old former TREASURE singer went on a hiatus sometime in May 2022 after already staying in Japan over “health reasons.” He then left the group in November of the same year.
Hence, fans received almost no content in terms of live streams, photos, and updates from the singer since his break. It was only natural that his update - returning to Instagram and the letter - nearly a year later, made fans emotional.
Moreover, the Japanese singer celebrates his birthday on March 25, making his first post on Instagram on the same day all the more special for fans.
It remains to be seen which path Mashiho Takata will walk on in the future. Fans can follow his Instagram account @mshtkt_tm to stay up-to-date with his announcements.