6 unforgettable Bang Ye-dam moments that went viral on Twitter

Bang Ye-dam, along with fellow TREASURE member Mashiho, have been on a hiatus from the group for nearly a year now. Initially, in May, their hiatus was prolonged because Bang Ye-dam wanted to focus on his studies and Mashiho on his health.

However, on November 8, it was revealed that TREASURE would be reorganized as a 10 member group, with both Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho choosing to terminate their contract with YG Entertainment.

The news came as a shock to most fans, as they were expecting both members to rejoin soon. However, Bang Ye-dam chose to leave the group to focus on his music production and pursue his career as a producer. Not much has been revealed about his departure, but Twitter has turned into a crying fest as he is one of the most well-loved members of the group.

On the sad occasion of his departure from the group, let’s take a look at some of his memorable viral moments on Twitter that fans will enjoy.

6 fan favorite Bang Ye-dam viral moments on Twitter

1) There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami this cover always make noises in every social media platform this cover always make noises in every social media platform https://t.co/gp4PyHRqhR

Bang Ye-dam performed Shawn Mendes’ song There’s Nothing Holding Me Back on the survival program Stray Kids and shocked everyone with his amazing vocals and powerful charisma. The original singer even praised him for his skills. The video of him singing Shawn’s song has over 676,000 views on Twitter.

2) Make Up

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami Yedam singing make up Yedam singing make up https://t.co/c1xNl5EarS

Ye-dam went viral yet again for another one of his performances. This time it was for his cover of the song Make Up by Sam Kim (feat. Crush) on Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook. There is not one but multiple videos on Twitter of him singing the song that have gone viral, and the main video has over 1.1 million views.

3) Darari Dance Challenge

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami When the creator of darari danced to darari dc When the creator of darari danced to darari dc https://t.co/Q8f0WCCdAY

Ye-dam was one of the main composers and writers for the viral hit song Darari, which was loved by the internet. Fans enjoyed it so much that they even created a dance challenge out of it that luckily reached the creator of the song as well. During a fan video call event, a fan asked him to perform the dance challenge, and he happily obliged, dancing shyly to his song. The video currently has over 304,000 views on Twitter.

4) Peaches

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami Bangstin Bieber singing peaches Bangstin Bieber singing peaches https://t.co/GvmpYpiMbF

Bang Ye-dam has been dubbed the Korean Justin Bieber for his numerous covers of the artist’s songs. His most recent cover of Bieber’s Peaches on episode 50 of the group’s show,TREASURE Map, went viral on Twitter, with the video accumulating more than 638,000 views. Fans and his members were both shocked by how he knew all the words by heart, living up to his title.

5) Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami When he ate this song and left no crumbs When he ate this song and left no crumbs https://t.co/j3mmUlLsAs

On KBS' COOL FM, TREASURE members Ye-dam, Jeongwoo, and Jihoon performed their acoustic rendition of the popular song Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, which became increasingly popular amongst the younger generation after Heath Ledger sang it in the movie 10 Things I Hate About You. Ye-dam’s mellifluous voice tugged at the heartstrings of fans, who could not stop cooing over his impeccable vocals. His focus video on Twitter went viral and currently has over 256,000 views.

6) Ye-dam's betrayal

WIL 𓅬 @YedamieUdami This iconic clip of frustrated yedam lying to his teammates This iconic clip of frustrated yedam lying to his teammates https://t.co/fkJYDqS03M

The first two episodes of the second season of TREASURE Map gave fans multiple iconic moments, including one of Bang Ye-dam looking gorgeous while being frustrated and trying to convince his teammates that he wasn’t the X-man. Although it was a lie and he took down as many people as he could once he was found out, the Twitter video of him lying to his members went viral because of his looks and currently has over 2.3 million views.

Bang Ye-dam is rightfully known as God Ye-dam for being the master of all trades, and despite fans being upset at his departure, they’re sure that whatever path he chooses for himself will be the most successful one for him, and all the TEUMEs wish him the best for his future endeavors.

Poll : 0 votes