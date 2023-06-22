"I'm so emotional": Fans celebrate as TXT and Jonas Brothers officially announce collaboration with digital single

Amidst ceaseless speculations by fans and hints being dropped by TXT (Tomorrow X Together), Jonas Brothers, and Ryan Tedder lately, it is finally official that a summer collab between the two groups is on the way. The news was dropped on June 22 at midnight KST, when TXT and Jonas Brothers unveiled a teaser for their new track, Do It Like That.

The artists dropped individual announcements through a heartwarming picture of both groups together and a funny clip to let their fandoms in on the fun. While the song is slated to release on July 7 at 1 pm KST, fans of both groups are finding it difficult to calm down. Some are getting "emotional" over this epic collaboration between the two worlds of music.

🩵 TXT X JONAS BROTHERS CB IN JULY 💙 @jypayola Jonas brothers are the first boygroup I have ever liked when I was a literal child and now they are collating with txt aka my favorite boygroup now 🥹 I’m so emotional Jonas brothers are the first boygroup I have ever liked when I was a literal child and now they are collating with txt aka my favorite boygroup now 🥹 I’m so emotional https://t.co/QZp4p59TmW

TXT surprises fans by dropping a teaser for its digital single collaboration with Jonas Brothers and Ryan Tedder

TXT has emerged as one of the leading names of the 4th generation K-pop scene, along with others like ENHYPEN, TREASURE, Stray Kids, aespa, ITZY, (G)I-DLE, ATEEZ, and more. The official fandom of the group, MOA, has been in awe of the range the group can present ever since its debut. Particularly adept at representing the coming-of-age generation, the group is known for experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, acoustic pop, and more.

The latest news of the group's collaboration with American pop rock icons, Jonas Brothers, gave rise to considerable hype in both their fandoms. The collab also includes American singer-songwriter and OneRepublic star Ryan Tedder, who will be actively producing the project.

In the traditional way of announcement, TXT has dropped a picture showcasing both groups posed together, and their label BIGHIT MUSIC has also revealed a track poster for the upcoming single, Do It Like That.

Other than that, the American boyband shared a hilarious clip with both groups involved, and fans are loving the interaction. Some are calling Nick Jonas "the 6th member of TXT", while others are referring to the What A Man Gotta Do singer as sunbaenim," a formal way of addressing experienced seniors in South Korea. One tweet even refers to an "aegyo" (cuteness) battle between the members of the two groups.

zoha @vocaltxt @pengdungie huening kai and nick jonas aegyo off next week same time @pengdungie huening kai and nick jonas aegyo off next week same time

?! @girIsbin oh nick jonas really got that aegyo bone in him oh nick jonas really got that aegyo bone in him https://t.co/8PzI4qFMEA

🎧 @ultsoob it’s me txt and nick jonas against the world it’s me txt and nick jonas against the world https://t.co/mOaeYtLNHS

BOO! @taebinpop the idea that i will wake up one day in july to a nick jonas and yeonjun tiktok the idea that i will wake up one day in july to a nick jonas and yeonjun tiktok

★.ᐟ @nebuleo ian @hopetyun are the jo bros in the concept photos with them hahahaha are the jo bros in the concept photos with them hahahaha when i pull my nick jonas photocard twitter.com/hopetyun/statu… when i pull my nick jonas photocard twitter.com/hopetyun/statu… https://t.co/vlhiPhY076

How eagle-eyed fans had already seen the collab from miles away

Despite the celebrations, fans had already begun predicting content from the K-pop sensation and the Sucker artists a lot earlier. The individual groups, along with Ryan Tedder, had been constantly dropping clues like breadcrumbs, hinting at a summer single.

The Tinnitus singers even dropped a group photo in the same pose as the Jonas Brothers' album cover for Happiness Begins (2019), with the caption "We Go Together", which fans linked back to the lyrics of the Jonas Brothers' song Sucker from their 2019 album.

faith @micoutzz OH? so ryan tedder also produced “sucker” by jonas brothers which starts with “we go together” OH? so ryan tedder also produced “sucker” by jonas brothers which starts with “we go together” https://t.co/cLG0cbwHKB

Suffice it to say, fans are more than delighted to find out their speculations were spot on.

Meanwhile, TXT, made up of Soo-bin, Yeon-jun, Beom-gyu, Tae-hyun, and Heuning Kai, debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC back on March 4, 2019, with its extended play, The Dream Chapter: Star. Jonas Brothers was formed back in 2005 with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas and has been actively involved both individually and as a group in various musical endeavors since then. They debuted in 2006 with their full-length album, It's About Time.

Fans are seated in anticipation to see what their artists have in store for the upcoming summer surprise.

Poll : 0 votes