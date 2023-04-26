Recently, Ebby Marango, one of the songwriters that composed TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus, made a TikTok about the Billboard plaque he received. The songwriter was given the plaque to honor the album The Name Chapter: Temptation as it charted #1 on Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts. As a gift to fans to commemorate the same, Marango revealed a demo version of the song, which shocked fans.

The song, which was originally titled Want It, had quite a few explicit lyrics about s*x. Needless to say, some fans were shocked and claimed that they were "robbed" as this version of the song wasn't released.

𝕄𝕖𝕝⁷ ♡|| D-DAY 🥢 @pappichulobil ‍ ..

HELLO WE WERE ROBBED!!! HAVE YALL LISTENED TO THE TINNITUS (DEMO VER.)..HELLO WE WERE ROBBED!!! HAVE YALL LISTENED TO THE TINNITUS (DEMO VER.)😵‍💫..HELLO WE WERE ROBBED!!!https://t.co/qNs5VGb0lL

Fans were left in shock over the lyrics of the demo version of the song. They said that they couldn't believe it as the lyrics addressed the journey of self-acceptance and self-identity of K-pop idols and celebrities. However, with the explicit lyrics, the demo version seemed quite different to them.

Fans go berserk after the reveal of the demo version of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus

Ebby Marango posted a TikTok video on April 24, 2023, as he opened a package from Billboard for The Name Chapter: Temptation ranking #1 on Billboard 200 and Top Albums Sales. The video is captioned:

"Hey TXT fans, look what finally arrived, We went number one on Billboard... Now let me show you guys how I wrote the hit song Tinnitus, K-pop Afrobeats, let's go."

Following the opening of the Billboard plaque, Ebby showed fans a clip of his demo for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus, which was written in English. As soon as fans heard the song, they stunned by the lyrics that quite explicitly talked about s*x.

Originally titled Want It, the lyrics of the demo song were shared by a Twitter user @daneydanedan.

The demo song's original lyrics have stunned fans (Image via Twitter/@daneydanedan)

Since the original/demo version lyrics of Tinnitus are starkly different from the song that was released, fans were confused as to what changed the trajectory of the song. When Tinnitus was released, fans believed it to be explicit due to its beat and melody.

However, the lyrics of the song that was released talked about the struggles of living a restrictive life as K-pop idols. This resonated with fans, who appreciated TOMORROW x TOGETHER for their experimental route.

mar 🥢 @escape0x1 me trying to hack hybe’s system so i can release the english demo of tinnitus sang by txt me trying to hack hybe’s system so i can release the english demo of tinnitus sang by txt https://t.co/bLpBU1WiU5

yas @soobwhat 🏼 350.908 is todays update TINNITUS Daily streams have risen by 25k+🏼 350.908 is todays update TINNITUS Daily streams have risen by 25k+ 😭😭🙏🏼 350.908 is todays update https://t.co/eTHncvCtpi

chloe @hearteyeshyuka listening to the tinnitus demo listening to the tinnitus demo https://t.co/wRqrV76RJM

Maryam ♡ @txtgenleaders The way I'm already feeling that tinnitus is going to be the HIT song for this summer The way I'm already feeling that tinnitus is going to be the HIT song for this summer

-Lemmy @arthurlovesyouu @moadevils Ngl, bcs of the beat and stuff, the original lyrics make soo much sence on my head hahaha i think its a great song for anything said on it, but a great one would have been for some dirty dancing for suree!!! @moadevils Ngl, bcs of the beat and stuff, the original lyrics make soo much sence on my head hahaha i think its a great song for anything said on it, but a great one would have been for some dirty dancing for suree!!!

pengkai⁵ 🩶 @hyukasweetloaf @JJUNTORl Makes me wonder some of the demos of their previous songs are the same as tinnitus demo and went through txtfication before they're released so it doesn't faze them anymore @JJUNTORl Makes me wonder some of the demos of their previous songs are the same as tinnitus demo and went through txtfication before they're released so it doesn't faze them anymore

kass @inhalingtxt @magical_txt @MOATEUME2001 it amazes me how they changed the song from this to that @magical_txt @MOATEUME2001 it amazes me how they changed the song from this to that

kass @inhalingtxt tinnitus demo version is wild tinnitus demo version is wild https://t.co/SfAulpwAJJ

Fans have also been connecting the dots ever since the demo version was revealed to the internet. A few weeks ago, during one of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's tour dates around the world, Taehyun revealed that his favorite track on the album was Tinnitus. He also shared an anecdote of the recording of the song.

Taehyun said that it was his favorite song of the album and there is a story behind it from when they recorded it. He continued:

"We wanted to give a mood like we were in an American studio. We recorded without our shirts. It just felt good."

With quite a few hints that TOMORROW x TOGETHER did know that the song was about s*x, fans have made it into a joke as they discuss how they completely changed the meaning of Tinnitus. Additionally, ever since the demo version was released, the song has garnered a lot more attention while consistently increasing streams and trending on Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes