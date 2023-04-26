Recently, Ebby Marango, one of the songwriters that composed TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus, made a TikTok about the Billboard plaque he received. The songwriter was given the plaque to honor the album The Name Chapter: Temptation as it charted #1 on Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales charts. As a gift to fans to commemorate the same, Marango revealed a demo version of the song, which shocked fans.
The song, which was originally titled Want It, had quite a few explicit lyrics about s*x. Needless to say, some fans were shocked and claimed that they were "robbed" as this version of the song wasn't released.
Fans were left in shock over the lyrics of the demo version of the song. They said that they couldn't believe it as the lyrics addressed the journey of self-acceptance and self-identity of K-pop idols and celebrities. However, with the explicit lyrics, the demo version seemed quite different to them.
Fans go berserk after the reveal of the demo version of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus
Ebby Marango posted a TikTok video on April 24, 2023, as he opened a package from Billboard for The Name Chapter: Temptation ranking #1 on Billboard 200 and Top Albums Sales. The video is captioned:
"Hey TXT fans, look what finally arrived, We went number one on Billboard... Now let me show you guys how I wrote the hit song Tinnitus, K-pop Afrobeats, let's go."
Following the opening of the Billboard plaque, Ebby showed fans a clip of his demo for TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Tinnitus, which was written in English. As soon as fans heard the song, they stunned by the lyrics that quite explicitly talked about s*x.
Originally titled Want It, the lyrics of the demo song were shared by a Twitter user @daneydanedan.
Since the original/demo version lyrics of Tinnitus are starkly different from the song that was released, fans were confused as to what changed the trajectory of the song. When Tinnitus was released, fans believed it to be explicit due to its beat and melody.
However, the lyrics of the song that was released talked about the struggles of living a restrictive life as K-pop idols. This resonated with fans, who appreciated TOMORROW x TOGETHER for their experimental route.
Fans have also been connecting the dots ever since the demo version was revealed to the internet. A few weeks ago, during one of TOMORROW x TOGETHER's tour dates around the world, Taehyun revealed that his favorite track on the album was Tinnitus. He also shared an anecdote of the recording of the song.
Taehyun said that it was his favorite song of the album and there is a story behind it from when they recorded it. He continued:
"We wanted to give a mood like we were in an American studio. We recorded without our shirts. It just felt good."
With quite a few hints that TOMORROW x TOGETHER did know that the song was about s*x, fans have made it into a joke as they discuss how they completely changed the meaning of Tinnitus. Additionally, ever since the demo version was released, the song has garnered a lot more attention while consistently increasing streams and trending on Twitter.