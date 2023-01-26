TXT talk about crossing 2.16M pre-orders, growing as artists in 2022, and more in TEMPTATION press con

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, shared their love for MOAs to make their highest-recorded sales and many other things at their press conference held on January 26, 2023, for their comeback album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The five-member group has crossed 2.16 million sales for their upcoming album, which is their personal best. Their last record was 1.44 million sales for minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which was released in May 2022.

Speaking about the record-breaking sale, which was announced just a day prior to the press conference, Huening Kai said:

"I was really surprised by the news. I just could see that we're really loved by so many people. I would like to thank the MOAs who gave us this really meaningful and priceless result and I would love to pay back all the love with good news and good performances."

TXT share their doubts while preparing for upcoming album and growing as artists through their world tour

TX’s upcoming release, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, is the first of their new and third series after The Dream Chapter and The Chaos Chapter. The album’s concept is inspired by Neverland, an island in Peter Pan that has been used as a metaphor for eternal childhood or immortality. The album, too, is about how young boys overcome the temptation of the freedom of youth and finally enter adulthood.

The title track, Sugar Rush Ride, incorporated funky guitar and whistle sounds. It also marks the return of the TXT members whispering in the pre-chorus and taking fans on a ride.

TXT performing Sugar Rush Ride at the media showcase (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)

The host asked the members about any difficulties they had while preparing the title track. Taehyun mentioned the contrasting, almost conversational lyrics that have the members go back and forth between characters, which was a bit tough to grasp. He said:

“I think you might have noticed but in between the song, we switch from the boy to the devil and the devil to the boy. So we had to both express the boys that were tempted but at the same time, become the person who tempts others."

He added:

“So we really focused on the expressions, how we can express this better. In terms of the performance, we made sure to set the right intensity for different parts of the performance and we were mindful of the performance even when we were recording.”

TXT at the global media showcase (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)

Huening Kai added that since Sugar Rush Ride was a refreshing new song, he was unsure whether they would be able to pull it off. However, he shared that the goal was to make it unique.

“It was a big concern because it (the title track) was nothing like what I had expected. I wasn't sure how we could pull this off and make it my own so I tried various singing methods and styles like singing in a relaxed manner and singing as if I was in pain. So the goal was to add a unique color of TXT to the song.”

TXT also talked about their very eventful 2022. The group made their debuts at Lollapalooza, the American Music Awards, and even toured several cities across the globe for their first world tour. Speaking about their experiences and growth as artists, Huening Kai shared a major concert they had as a group and said:

“Because of the pandemic, we weren't able to do much before so we could not meet with MOAs in person for quite a while so there were times when we questioned ourselves as whether we were doing okay as artists but last year we really spent our time like an artist."

Huening Kai added:

"We had a long awaited offline concert, and world tour and, you know, the AMA is a huge award and we had an opportunity to be a part of that so I think all of these experiences helped us grow further.”

Meanwhile, TXT’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION music video borders on ethereal background setups, fantasy-elements and almost morphs into a fairytale that turns dark towards the end. As inspired by Peter Pan, TXT’s leader Soobin mentioned that there will be many Easter eggs in the music video.

MOAs will have a gala time enjoying the “refreshing and s*xy,” in the words of Yeonjun, Sugar Rush Ride music video. The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION will be released tomorrow, January 27.

