"Giant Bunny Soobin" - TXT Soobin's height continues to amaze netizens

Though TXT Soobin's height is no secret, the topic of discussion resurfaced after netizens shared GIFs and images of tall K-pop idols who effortlessly towered over other individuals. Naturally, Soobin has become the center of attention given that he is one of the tallest K-pop idols in the industry and fans called him a "Giant Bunny" as they spoke about him.

While all the TXT members are rather tall, with their average height sitting at 181.5 cm, the recent reveal of TXT Soobin's updated height shows that he might not only be the tallest of the group but is also one of the tallest K-pop idols. What fans can't get over is the stereotypical characteristics associated with tall people, who are often found to be intimidating. However, they remarked that this is not how Soobin is as they hailed him as a "Giant Bunny."

During a discussion online, fans brought up incidents and moments where the idol surprised everyone with his height. Covered under his adorable personality, fans often forget that the idol is over 6 ft

TXT Soobin's height garners attention online again

The already tall height of TXT Soobin was recently updated revealing that the idol is currently 186 cm, which is roughly 6.1 ft. While fans may often fail to notice how tall he is, his being surrounded by a crowd of people of average height reminds them of the same.

Kye ✢⁵ 🧚🪟 @beargyuxth Look at giant soobin giving this tiny man a piggy back ride at universal studio 🥹🥹🥹 Look at giant soobin giving this tiny man a piggy back ride at universal studio 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/rz074KiZ1R

ؘly is seeing ateez @bgyuist i would be an ant next to soobin even yeonjun looks tiny i would be an ant next to soobin even yeonjun looks tiny

From looking like a "giant" next to 177cm tall TXT's Taehyun to being about as tall as the Korean-Nigerian K-pop idol, Han Hyun-min, who's 191cm, the idol never fails to surprise his fans with his height. Inevitably, Twitter saw a handful of tweets from fans swooning over the tall yet soft leader of TXT.

TXT's track preview of their latest comeback, The Name Chapter: Temptation, excited fans

Following the promotions of their latest comeback, The Name Chapter: Temptation, TXT has released a track preview of their album that reveals a teaser of songs on the album's tracklist. While the concept photos and teaser clips already have MOAs spiking with enthusiasm, the preview has made it impossible for fans to wait any longer.

ramie @wishlistjoon TXT DO NOT PLAY AROUND WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR TRACK ONES BECAUSE WHY IS THIS SO GOODDDDDDDDD



TXT DO NOT PLAY AROUND WHEN IT COMES TO THEIR TRACK ONES BECAUSE WHY IS THIS SO GOODDDDDDDDDhttps://t.co/SIEVId4e8T

Though all the songs in the preview have fans hyped, one song that has particularly caught their attention is Track 04: Tinnitus. The short teaser clip that revealed TXT Soobin and Taehyun had fans swooning over their captivating voices and addictive beats.

Here's what the tracklist for TXT's upcoming album looks like:

Track 01: Devil by the Window

Track 02: Sugar Rush Ride (Title Track)

Track 03: Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray)

Track 04: Tinnitus

Track 05: Farewell, Neverland

As more people realize how tall TXT Soobin is, fans regularly trend their "Giant Bunny" nicknames for the star online.

Poll : 0 votes