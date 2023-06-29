“Never thought I would see a JoBro concept photo”: TXT and Jonas Brothers’ fans react as they roll out concept photos for Do It Like That

On June 29, TXT and Jonas Brothers posted their first concept photos for their highly anticipated digital single, Do It Like That, which will be released on July 7. BIGHIT MUSIC and Jonas Brothers’ official Twitter account released their group and solo pictures as per the K-pop tradition of releasing concept photos, and fans are loving it.

For those unfamiliar, the idea of "concept photos" originated in the Korean entertainment industry and is basically good-quality, HD photos from artists' upcoming songs, collaborations, or album releases. It is available in both physical and digital formats, which fans can save as a keepsake and souvenir.

TXT and Jonas Brothers’ concept photos have everyone elated, as their respective fans are happy to see the Jonas Brothers in their K-pop era, releasing concept photos, just like K-pop stars.

MellieFudge⁷ 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 @MelliePurple @txtdom We sure did. Never thought I would see a JoBro concept photo. But here we are @txtdom We sure did. Never thought I would see a JoBro concept photo. But here we are 😂

"Hope I pull a yeonjoe pic": TXT and Jonas Brothers’ fans react to their K-pop style concept photos ahead of the release of Do It Like That

TXT and Jonas Brothers’ fans are ecstatic to receive K-pop-style concept photos ahead of the release of Do It Like That. Fans noticed that not only were there group and solo pictures of every TXT and Jonas Brothers member, but also the hashtags and taglines that were used were similar as well. TXT and Jonas Brothers are dressed in stylish, casual wear, looking every inch the global popstars they are known to be.

K-pop fans were amused to find out that the Jonas Brothers had specifically captioned their post with "concept photos". MOAs and JoBro fans even joked that they hope to pull out their favorite TXT and Jonas Brothers’ member’s concept photos if they ever release the physical version.

Although the global popstars have been releasing a lot of interesting content, which includes goofy TikTok videos and snippets of the songs, TXT and Jonas Brothers’ fans have agreed that K-pop-style concept photos are probably the best marketing strategy.

Fans are hoping that BIG HIT MUSIC will sell physical copies of Do It Like That and include photocards of the Blue Hour singers and Jonas Brothers in the copies. They even joked that the Jonas Brothers have only three members, so the chances of having a bias (favorite member) or a bias wrecker (the second favorite member) are higher as there are fewer members.

Notably, the Anti-Romantic singers and Jonas Brothers will be collaborating together for the first time with One Republic’s frontman, the ace singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder, who has produced the single. Based on a brief clip shared, Do It Like That has a very peppy and summer-like vibe to it and is the perfect addition to fans' K-pop summer playlists. Additionally, fans are guessing whether it will be an English song or a Korean-English bilingual track.

TXT are all set to release their first docu-film Our Lost Summer on Disney Plus

With the announcement of yet another fantastic release, The Blue Hour vocalists have an exciting month ahead of them. The group will be releasing their first-ever documentary film, Our Lost Summer, on Disney Plus worldwide on July 28. Through the docu-film, we see the five members, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, embark upon their first-ever international tour, mesmerizing their global fanbase. It aims to showcase their journey from rookies to world-renowned superstars.

The docu-film has been shot across New York, Seoul, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

In other news, Do It Like That will be released on July 7 at 12 am EST/ 1 pm KST.

