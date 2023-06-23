“SONG OF THE YEAR”: MOA’s rejoice as TXT and Jonas Brothers share a sneak peek of their upcoming digital single Do it Like That

On June 23, TXT and Jonas Brothers shared a brief snippet of their first-ever collaboration, Do It Like That. At midnight KST, the Blue Hour singers posted a short teaser clip of their upcoming song on their official TikTok account. In the clip, the five members can be seen dancing along to the music in a recording studio.
The catchy track will drop on July 7 at 1 pm KST and 12 am ET. It marks the talented Gen 4 boy group’s first collab with the Jonas Brothers, consisting of members Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas. The song is produced by singer-songwriter and leader of the band One Republic, Ryan Tedder.
Understandably, MOAs are excited to hear new music from TXT, and just based on a brief clip, they are likely to add Do It Like That to their summer playlist.
TXT members showcase their impromptu dance on Do it Like That in a TikTok video
The video starts with Yeonjun saying "Get ready to vibe" while facing the camera as the rest of the TXT members say "Let's get it" in a chorus and groove to the hook of Do It Like That in a 20-second clip.
Just based on the brief clip, fans of both artists are able to guess that the song has a very peppy and summer-like vibe to it and is the perfect addition to their K-pop summer playlists. Previously, TXT’s older brothers BTS have famously released three summer songs - the disco-pop song Dynamite (2020), the summer bop Butter (2021), and the musical-like Permission to Dance (2022).
Fans believe that this year the Anti-Romantic singers will be releasing a summer song instead, although they aren’t sure if this will be an English song or a Korean-English bilingual track. The audio and music video for Do It Like That will drop on July 7 at 12 AM EST/ 1 PM KST and based on the brief teaser, fans are stoked about it.
In fact, Taehyun was asked what it was like working with the Jonas Brothers, and he simply replied by saying that "Jonas hyung-nims are the best" and that they are "celebrity crushes." It is no secret that both artists are huge fans of each other’s work, and hence, fans are anticipating their much-awaited collab.
Previously, Bang PD confirmed TXT’s July comeback by sharing a video of them jamming with Ryan Tedder with the Instagram caption "A big one is coming". MOAs are doubly excited as Tedder is one of the best vocalists and lyricists in the business and had written songs for various popular artists like Taylor Swift’s I Know Places, Beyoncé’s Halo, Adele’s Rumour Has It, Leona Lewis’s Bleeding Love, Lil Nas X’s That’s What I Want, Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, and Justin Bieber’s Somebody, among others.
TXT is expected to make a comeback sometime in the second half of 2023
TXT has a busy month ahead. Besides their much-awaited collaboration with the Jonas Brothers, they will be releasing their second Japanese album SWEET on July 5, two days before Do It Like That. Additionally, BIG HIT MUSIC also confirmed that the Sugar Rush Ride singers will be making their comeback in the second half of the year.
In January this year, they released their fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, and also bagged their first number one on the Billboard 200 chart.
The Anti-Romantic singers recently wrapped ACT: Sweet Mirage in North America and will be touring Osaka, Japan, for their first-ever show at the Kyocera Dome from July 1–2.
Additionally, the talented Gen 4 K-pop group will be headlining the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival from August 3 to 6 at Chicago's Grant Park, making them the second K-pop act after their labelmate BTS’ J-hope to headline the music festival.