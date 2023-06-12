In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, new records are constantly being set and broken by talented artists. One such group that has recently made waves in the industry is TXT (Tomorrow X Together). The five-member boy band, formed by Big Hit Entertainment, has achieved yet another remarkable milestone by becoming the second fastest male K-pop group to reach 3 billion streams on Spotify.

TXT debuted in March 2019 under the entertainment company Big Hit Music with their EP The Dream Chapter: Star and quickly captured the hearts of K-pop fans worldwide. Comprising of the members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, they have been known for their energetic performances, catchy music, and relatable lyrics. Their unique blend of pop, hip-hop, and R&B elements has helped them carve out their own distinctive sound in the highly competitive K-pop landscape.

Since their debut, the quintet has rocketed upwards and onwards without a halt. As one of the most prolific K-pop groups, they have been instrumental in producing some timeless hits that never fail to captivate their fans. Some of the biggest hits by TXT are Blue Hour, Good Boy Gone Bad, Sugar Rush Ride, LO$ER=LOVER, etc.

Fans shower their overwhelming responses on TXT

Fans of Tomorrow X Together were ecstatic and overwhelmed knowing that their favorite group had surpassed all the other big names in the industry, such as Seventeen, Stray Kidz, etc., to become the second-ever fastest K-pop male group in history to reach 3 billion streams on Spotify. Standing extremely close to the biggest K-pop group, BTS, TXT considered themselves to be highly successful. On the occasion of this remarkable achievement, the proud fans did not shy away from expressing their astonishment and pride towards the group.

𓆩Caro𓆪 𖣘 @choixthk



#TXT_3Billion_on_Spotify

TXT 3B SPOTIFY STREAMS Cada día TXT obtiene nuevos logros de los que sentirme como madre orgullosa. Gracias a MOA en su día fueron el boygroup de kpop más rápido en superar 1B y 2B de streams en Spotify y ahora son el segundo más rápido en superar los 3MTXT 3B SPOTIFY STREAMS Cada día TXT obtiene nuevos logros de los que sentirme como madre orgullosa. Gracias a MOA en su día fueron el boygroup de kpop más rápido en superar 1B y 2B de streams en Spotify y ahora son el segundo más rápido en superar los 3M#TXT_3Billion_on_SpotifyTXT 3B SPOTIFY STREAMS https://t.co/tXjZ6dSFrD

Translation: Every day TXT gets new achievements that make me feel proud as a mother. Thanks to MOA, they were once the fastest kpop boygroup to surpass 1B and 2B streams on Spotify and now they are the second fastest to surpass 3M

While achieving significant success in their career, the Tinnitus singers are not the only K-pop group to have reached noteworthy milestones. The K-pop industry boasts a rich history of talented acts who have also accomplished remarkable feats before the group's achievement. Some other groups to have achieved this milestone and the number of days they took to reach this feat are:

1. Twice- 1212 days

2. BTS- 1448 days

3. BLACKPINK- 1480 days

4. TXT- 1554 days

5. Stray Kids- 1604 days

TXT's dedication towards their fandom 'MOA'

Tomorrow X Together's love towards their fans has never gone unnoticed, and it's endearing to watch idols loving their fandom immensely. MOA stands for Moments of Alwaysness, which is the official fandom name for the South Korean boy band TXT (Tomorrow X Together). MOAs are known for their dedication, creativity, and passion in promoting and supporting their idols' music and activities. The strong bond between TXT and MOAs is a testament to the power of music and the impact that artists can have on their fans.

Poll : 0 votes