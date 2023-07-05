Create

"Perfect boy": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' Kim Tae-hyung in SimInvest x V Behind The Scene video, 'My Investment, My Choice'

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Jul 05, 2023 04:17 GMT
Featuring Kim Tae-hyung (Image via SimInvest)
Featuring Kim Tae-hyung (Image via SimInvest)

On July 4, 2023, SimInvest posted Kim Tae-hyung's behind-the-scenes video for SimInvest X V on their YouTube channel. The video was titled, My Investment, My Choice. Needless to say, netizens went gaga over V's appearance in the video and subsequently flocked to social media to praise him.

The Winter Bear singer has recently been named the global brand ambassador for SimInvest, an online trading and financial company. SimInvest is part of Sinar Mas, a prominent Indonesian conglomerate involved in diverse sectors such as telecommunications, finance, agriculture, and business, among others.

SimInvest x V | Video Behind The Scene "My Investment, My Choice"youtu.be/kmVwpRPY1VU https://t.co/RAI1JKv5Kz

The behind-the-scenes video has now gone viral, with fans complimenting the idol's acting skills, his appearance, and the supportive staff at SimInvest. One user tweeted:

@charts_k @taeisthv @BTS_twt Perfect boy💜💜 https://t.co/v4VYQYQA8y

"Kim Tae-hyung looks so good with sunglasses": Fans can't get enough of V in latest SimInvest video

In the latest behind-the-scenes video for SimInvest, Kim Tae-hyung is seen shooting a commercial for the brand. He appears to genuinely enjoy the filming process and puts forth his best effort.

However, he becomes shy when the filming staff compliments him on a perfect shot. Eagle-eyed fans noticed how easily the idol blushed when receiving praise from the SimInvest team.

Oh my god kim taehyung looks so good with glasses twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/GP8arW4eMd

After watching the video, ARMYs complimented Kim Tae-hyung's professionalism and dedication to his work. They also discussed his captivating looks and how effortlessly he grabs people's attention.

kim taehyung for siminvest ❤︎ https://t.co/cfDv7FwGJk
Taehyung getting shy and shocked after the entire Siminvest team kept applauding him https://t.co/MBXNYBLC48
📸✨ Brand Ambassador Kim Taehyung looks oh so gorgeous in behind-the-scene film for #Siminvest! 😍🤩✨👓 We are extra weak for Taehyung in glasses 🥹💜#TaehyungxSiminvest #BTSV twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lyQoXJW2bX
Kim taehyung is so cool with the pose 😍 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VIV2s2BD2w
The whole Siminvest crew being absolutely whipped for Kim Taehyung is just the kinda content I need to see 🥹 He got so shy, could not stop smiling & was so polite....IM A PUDDLE 😭 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XM0SKmMsKb
I bet you all are going to have such warm, happy & contended smile of your face watching it. Taehyung looks so happy surrounded by ppl who cares.🔗youtube.com/watch?v=kmVwpR…#SimInvestNewBrandAmbassador #SimInvestxV #KimTaehyung #Taehyung #SimInvesthttps://t.co/BMjen7HFiK
Taehyung’s arms… https://t.co/xLVmguXkNk

Last month, Kim Tae-hyung made his long-awaited debut in a solo fan meeting in Seoul, South Korea, which was organized in partnership with SimInvest. During the event, the idol surprised his fans by showcasing his newly-dyed blonde hair, much to the delight of his fans.

During the solo fan meeting, V warmly greeted his fans. He engaged in various discussions, covering topics such as his aspirations, dreams, and insights into his forthcoming album, disclosing that his album draws inspiration from the winter season.

At the event, he was also accompained by the South Korean rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER who delivered an electrifying dance performance. The group was choosen to participate in the event as one of the group members hailed from Indonesia.

Kim Tae-hyung has recently returned to South Korea

youtube-cover

The Winter Bear singer has recently returned to South Korea after his overseas schedule in Paris was canceled due to the unrest in France. He was accompanied by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum during his time in Paris. The idol had gone there for a promotional activity related to CELINE, as both V and Park Bo-gum are global ambassadors for the brand.

Upon returning to South Korea, the idol went live on Weverse, where he interacted with fans and shared details about his life. He also greeted fans from different countries.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his upcoming debut album solo in the second half of 2023.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
