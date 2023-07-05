"Perfect boy": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' Kim Tae-hyung in SimInvest x V Behind The Scene video, 'My Investment, My Choice'

On July 4, 2023, SimInvest posted Kim Tae-hyung's behind-the-scenes video for SimInvest X V on their YouTube channel. The video was titled, My Investment, My Choice. Needless to say, netizens went gaga over V's appearance in the video and subsequently flocked to social media to praise him.

The Winter Bear singer has recently been named the global brand ambassador for SimInvest, an online trading and financial company. SimInvest is part of Sinar Mas, a prominent Indonesian conglomerate involved in diverse sectors such as telecommunications, finance, agriculture, and business, among others.

The behind-the-scenes video has now gone viral, with fans complimenting the idol's acting skills, his appearance, and the supportive staff at SimInvest. One user tweeted:

"Kim Tae-hyung looks so good with sunglasses": Fans can't get enough of V in latest SimInvest video

In the latest behind-the-scenes video for SimInvest, Kim Tae-hyung is seen shooting a commercial for the brand. He appears to genuinely enjoy the filming process and puts forth his best effort.

However, he becomes shy when the filming staff compliments him on a perfect shot. Eagle-eyed fans noticed how easily the idol blushed when receiving praise from the SimInvest team.

Oh my god kim taehyung looks so good with glasses

After watching the video, ARMYs complimented Kim Tae-hyung's professionalism and dedication to his work. They also discussed his captivating looks and how effortlessly he grabs people's attention.

Taehyung getting shy and shocked after the entire Siminvest team kept applauding him

Brand Ambassador Kim Taehyung looks oh so gorgeous in behind-the-scene film for

We are extra weak for Taehyung in glasses



#TaehyungxSiminvest #BTSV

Kim taehyung is so cool with the pose

The whole Siminvest crew being absolutely whipped for Kim Taehyung is just the kinda content I need to see 🥹 He got so shy, could not stop smiling & was so polite....IM A PUDDLE

Last month, Kim Tae-hyung made his long-awaited debut in a solo fan meeting in Seoul, South Korea, which was organized in partnership with SimInvest. During the event, the idol surprised his fans by showcasing his newly-dyed blonde hair, much to the delight of his fans.

During the solo fan meeting, V warmly greeted his fans. He engaged in various discussions, covering topics such as his aspirations, dreams, and insights into his forthcoming album, disclosing that his album draws inspiration from the winter season.

At the event, he was also accompained by the South Korean rookie girl group SECRET NUMBER who delivered an electrifying dance performance. The group was choosen to participate in the event as one of the group members hailed from Indonesia.

Kim Tae-hyung has recently returned to South Korea

The Winter Bear singer has recently returned to South Korea after his overseas schedule in Paris was canceled due to the unrest in France. He was accompanied by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum during his time in Paris. The idol had gone there for a promotional activity related to CELINE, as both V and Park Bo-gum are global ambassadors for the brand.

Upon returning to South Korea, the idol went live on Weverse, where he interacted with fans and shared details about his life. He also greeted fans from different countries.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his upcoming debut album solo in the second half of 2023.

