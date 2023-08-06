"MY HYUNG LINE": ARMYs go gaga over BTS' Jin's latest Instagram update

On August 6, 2023, BTS' Jin took to Instagram to shared two latest posts after over two months. In the recent photos, he was seen posing for selfie (or selca) with other group members RM, Suga, and j-hope. The Epiphany singer also attended Suga's Agust D-Day Encore Day Final Concert on the same day at the KSPO stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

Jin is currently serving his mandatory military term along with j-hope since it is required for every able-bodied male citizen of South Korea. However, it seems like he took a holiday only to attend Suga's concert and show his support for the idol.

Fans were over the moon when the Epiphany singer and j-hope made a surprising appearance at Suga's concert. Subsequently, the idols' Instagram posts further accelerated the excitement among ARMYs, who took to social media to express their joy after seeing the oldest members of the group, also known as the "hyung line" (hyung means older brother in Korean).

Fans became excited upon seeing after Jin, j-hope, RM, and Suga reuniting at the latter's concert

The hyung line, consisting of Jin, Suga, Kim Namjoon, and j-hope, posed for selfies, which the Epiphany singer uploaded them on Instagram. No sooner did Jin upload the pictures that fans took to social media platforms to write how much they had missed the members.

Earlier, the maknae line, including Jungkook, Jimin, and V, showcased their support by attending Suga's Agust D-day final concert in July. Now, fans have been elated to see both the hyung line and maknae line members coming together to support Suga.

Thus, ARMYs were thrilled to see the four members of the group together after a long time and enjoyed how the Super Tuna singer waved at Suga's concert with his Armybomb. Needless to say, Jin's latest Instagram update sent ARMYs into a frenzy, and they shared their excitement upon seeing the reunion of the hyungs after so long.

In the aforementioned Instagram update, Jin and j-hope were seen wearing caps, while leader RM complemented his look with black sunglasses. While every member posed for pictures, Suga was seen smiling ear-to-ear as the hyung line members attended the concert to support him.

Moreover, at Agust D-Day concert, Jin stood alongside RM and j-hope to watch Suga perform from afar and scream in unison. ARMYs loved how Jin didn't miss any chance to support the idol.

However, when fans pointed a camera at the Epiphany singer when he was doing "woah," he shyly hid his face in a joking manner. At one point, the camera pointed to j-hope, and the Super Tuna singer made a playful salute together.

During the concert, many historic moments were created, including the revelation of Suga's much-awaited "7" tattoo and him breaking down while singing Dear My Friend and AMYGDALA.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, also took the stage on D-Day alongside Suga to sing Strange from the latter's mixtape, D-2. He also sang Wild Flower (feat. Youjeen) from his album Indigo. Aside from that, he even treated ARMYs to an unreleased song, further mentioning that it would be his last appearance in front of them before his mandatory military enlistment.

BTS' Jin is expected to complete his mandatory military service by June 2024.