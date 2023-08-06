"He's healed": ARMYs emotional over symbolism of BTS' Suga ending his tour by opening the door he couldn't reach in AMYGDALA MV

On August 6, 2023, BTS' Suga concluded his last Agust D-Day encore concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul. He made the finale special by reenacting a scene from his AMYGDALA music video, where he symbolically opened a door to represent overcoming his traumas and achieving self-healing. In the music video for AMYGDALA, he was unable to open the door, indicating that he was still living with traumatic memories.

AMYGDALA is a heartfelt song in which the rapper reflects on the accident that led to his shoulder injury and conveys his emotions regarding his mother's heart surgery and his father's diagnosis of liver cancer. He also describes how he met with an accident before he made his debut in the song.

As Suga opens the door at the end of the concert, fans finally recognize and assume that he's over with his traumatic memories or, at least, has healed himself from the past wounds.

As Suga concludes the Agust D-Day concert, he waves back at fans and interacts with them, sporting a teary smile. Fans soon noticed him opening the door at the end of the aforementioned concert. They observed that in the AMYGDALA music video, he was barely crawling and putting in all his effort to escape the severe trauma and painful memories he was suffering from. However, in contrast to the present situation, he walks to the door with a wide smile on his face and effortlessly opens it, as if he is finally free from all the past painful memories.

After entering the door, carrying a huge smile, the idol waves back at the ARMYs for one last time and closes the door to showcase how he was able to overcome his struggles, thanks to the people in his life. The symbolic meaning of a "door" has a lot to do with Suga's past wounds, and finally overcoming them made ARMYs feel proud, emotional, and happy at once. In the end, the screen displayed empowering words stating:

Even the fans present at the concert noticed that the door used to be locked in the AMYGDALA music video, showcasing how the idol was holding some grudges and anger within himself. But the same door wasn't locked at the concert venue, symbolizing that the idol no longer holds any grudges or anger within himself. It indicates he has freed himself from negative emotions as well.

Another emotional moment of the concert arrived when Suga sang Dear My Friend, AMYGDALA, and others, and he broke down in tears, sobbing uncontrollably in front of the huge crowd, disclosing his vulnerable side to the people he trusts the most. Fans are sobbing and crying as well, stating that he's the bravest soldier they have ever seen.

The idol also revealed his much-awaited shoulder tattoo, which was on his injured shoulder.

Furthermore, an additional highlight of the event was the special appearance of Jin and J-hope, who are currently serving in the military. They took leave from their service to attend Suga's Agust D-Day concert and, alongside the enthusiastic crowd, waved Armybombs, screamed, and showed unwavering support for Suga.

Kim Namjoon also graced the D-Day stage, where he performed an unreleased song and mentioned that it would be the final time he stood in front of ARMYs before enlisting in the military.

In his latest Weverse live, Suga kindly requested ARMYs to patiently wait until 2025, when all the group members will finally reunite after completing their mandatory military service.