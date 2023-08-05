"He is so strong": BTS' Suga sings AMYGDALA in front of his parents at Agust D-day final concert, leaving fans emotional

On August 4, 2023, BTS' Suga held his highly anticipated Agust D-Day tour encore concert at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena KSPO Dome, where he was joined by fellow group member Jungkook. Many fans who attended the concert reported that the idol's parents were also present at the event.

The aforementioned concert setlist featured several songs, including Haegeum, Daechwita, Agust D, Give It To Me, Seesaw, SDL, and many others. However, what truly captivated fans was his heart-wrenching song AMYGDALA, in which he described his untold scars and struggles in detail.

AMYGDALA is an emotional song where the rapper reflects on the accident that caused his shoulder injury and expresses his feelings about his mother's heart surgery and his father's liver cancer diagnosis.

ARMYs who attended the concert noted how difficult it must have been for the idol to perform AMYGDALA with his parents present at the event. One fan took to social media to express their thoughts about the emotional performance.

#민윤기_누가_너만큼해 pic.twitter.com/edPCjR505J Yoongi singing amygdala amd the lyrics "my mother's heart surgery" whilr his mom in the audience... he is so strong i love him so much im proud of him so much #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_the_Final

Fans are proud of Suga for singing AMYGDALA in front of his parents

As Suga fearlessly and confidently performed AMYGDALA in front of his parents, fans felt proud and overwhelmed by his strength and bravery. They flooded social media with posts expressing their admiration for him.

The track bares Suga's painful memories, where he pleads with his amygdala to erase the associated sadness. The amygdala is a part of the brain that is associated with processing emotions.

The Last #SUGA_AgustD_TOUR_the_Final — Setlist (Día 1):HaegeumDaechwitaAgust DGive It To MeSeesawSDLPeoplePeople Pt.2MoonlightBurn It (ft. JK)SevenShadowCypher Pt.3/Pt.4UGH! / DDAENG/ HUH?!Life Goes OnSnoozeDear My FriendAMYGDALAD-DayNever MindThe Last pic.twitter.com/nixrCMcOkJ

Suga's singing about his mother's heart surgery and receiving the unfortunate news about his father's liver cancer diagnosis in front of a big crowd was an incredible moment for fans. Many said that they felt only Yoongi can handle a performance like this with such grace.

Needless to say, fans soon flooded social media with their reactions to Suga's performance of AMYGDALA in the presence of his parents.

pic.twitter.com/OXvtAh8d3P they saying amygdala would hit harder cos yoongi's parents in the crowd tonight yea i hate army. no one speak to me.

yely⁷ ʰ⟡ᵖᵉ ᵉᵈᶦᵗᶦᵒⁿ @bichwi yoongi’s parents being here at his encore concert i just know amygdala will hit harder than it ever did

Adora+June live back up ‍



Longest shibal ‍



El Capitxn live mixing ‍



JK’s solo stage ‍



OT7 on VCR ‍



His emotional rendition of DMF on live stage+a guitar SOLO ‍



Amygdala & The Last performed before his parents ‍ pic.twitter.com/qVTTQr6NrQ 7 Amazing Things That Premiered in AgustD’s #D_DAY_THE_FINAL Adora+June live back upLongest shibalEl Capitxn live mixingJK’s solo stageOT7 on VCRHis emotional rendition of DMF on live stage+a guitar SOLOAmygdala & The Last performed before his parents

mr yunki⁷ 🃏 @boobkoos yoongi performing amygdala in front of his parents . oh you guys .

glosskumamon @anggramrt Yoongi's parents and family attending the concert, which has taken place at the same venue where yoongi did a full bow while crying in gratitude after seeing his parents in the crowd years ago... and then performing amygdala in front of them.. this was so big for him :( pic.twitter.com/TZN48qyTDm

ayesha @whooperjin yoongi’s life goes on to bts’ life goes on to snooze to dear my friend to amygdala is legitimately the entire human experience compacted into a four-track segment

At the Agust D-Day encore concert Jungkook pleasantly surprised fans with an electrifying performance of his latest digital single, Seven. He also collaborated with Yoongi for Burn It, where the duo showcased their perfect chemistry, enjoying their time and putting up a powerful performance for the public.

Speculation about the presence of both the Left and Right singer and Kim Tae-hyung's managers arose, and fans eagerly anticipated catching a glimpse of Kim Tae-hyung at the event as well.

Additionally, fans shared the news that Suga, Kim Tae-hyung, and the Euphoria singer's parents were spotted at the concert, creating a heartwarming and family-oriented atmosphere.

Another highlight of the concert was the unexpected display of the Life Goes On OT7 VCR, which showed glimpses of all the BTS members, leaving fans emotional.

The VCR showcased different memories where the members had fun together, before they went on hiatus to serve their term for the mandatory military service of South Korea and embark on personal projects.

Min Yoongi is scheduled to conclude his Agust D-Day tour on August 6, 2023.