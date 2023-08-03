"OMG": ARMYs speculate Jungkook might make a special appearance on Suga's D-Day encore concert over a viral video

On August 3, 2023, a video went viral on social media wherein a fan claimed that BTS' Jungkook was rehearsing his song Seven at the Gymnastics stadium, where fellow group member Suga is set to conclude his Agust D-Day tour with encore performances. This claim sparked speculations that the Euphoria singer might make a special appearance at the aforementioned encore concert.

Earlier, on June 25, 2023, BTS' Suga made an exciting announcement, revealing a three-day encore concert for his Agust D-Day tour in Seoul. This announcement came after the successful completion of his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D-Day tour. The three-day encore concerts are scheduled to take place from August 4 to 6, 2023, at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena (KSPO Dome) in Seoul, South Korea.

As soon as the video went viral, fans expressed different opinions and expressed their hopes for Jungkook's special appearance at the concert.

𝚁𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚏⁽ᵗᵏ⁾🔥💦|ⁿᵜ¹ ᵒⁿ ʰᵒᵗ ¹ᵒᵒ

JUSSST WAIT!!!!!



"SEVEN" PLAYING IN YOONGI CONCERT HALL !!!!!!!!

IS JUNGKOOK PRACTICING NOW AND HE WILL PERFORM IN YOONGI CONCERT TOMORROW!!!!!

"SEVEN" PLAYING IN YOONGI CONCERT HALL !!!!!!!!

IS JUNGKOOK PRACTICING NOW AND HE WILL PERFORM IN YOONGI CONCERT TOMORROW!!!!!

"See you tomorrow": ARMYs are pretty sure Jungkook will perform with Suga at his Agust D-Day concert

As Suga embarks on the journey to conclude his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D-Day tour, fans are over the moon with speculations that Jungkook will be present at the much-awaited concert. On the same day, Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he stated that he will see ARMYs tomorrow, further fueling speculations that ARMYs are currently making. He stated:

"Let's sleep… i need to sleep… bye… see you tomorrow.. heh heh"

Following the hints dropped by Jungkook and the fact that he was heard rehearsing outside the KSPO Dome, fans are pretty much sure that Jungkook is going to attend Suga's final concerts, and they can't wait to watch the duo have the time of their life. Many are also speculating that Suga might unveil his tattoo during the concert.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest rumors of the Euphoria singer performing at Suga's concert.

ًً @fairytaegis what if jungkook performs seven tmrw and yoongi gets his own rap verse and finally reveals his seven tattoo

Ikra⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ

#D_DAY_THE_FINAL

twitter.com/Rrrrrapmon_7/s… Wait what!?! Karmys said they heard Jungkook's seven rehearsing twice in the middle of yoongis setlist oh my god and what if Jungkook is performing seven on yoongi's concert then its over for us

ælin 防弾⁷

pic.twitter.com/6mXsHAhSbq Jimin's crew at hybe, Jungkook rehearsing seven 2x at yoongi's concert venue, people saw Suran there OH ARMY WE ARE ABOUT TO EAT GOOD

Sari Setiogi Griberg



Now, the rehearsal won’t end until 02h-03h in the morning because Jungkook will turn it into karaoke session. Yoongi will go home first…





#BTS #SUGA #JK #D_DAY_THE_FINAL



twitter.com/Rrrrrapmon_7/s… Ohhh… @BTS_twt Jungkook rehearsing #Jungkook_Seven with Yoongi? 🤩🤩🤩Now, the rehearsal won’t end until 02h-03h in the morning because Jungkook will turn it into karaoke session. Yoongi will go home first…

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon If Jungkook is really rehearsing SEVEN there.. this can only mean one thing.. we getting SEVEN performances at the show right?

The Agust D Tour marks the debut worldwide concert tour of rapper Suga, also known as Agust D, in support of his first studio album, D-Day. This tour commenced on April 26, 2023, in Belmont, New York, and will conclude on August 6, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

In other news, Suga and Jungkook recently met up at the former's Suchwita talk-show, where the duo had fun conversations, dance, and singing sessions. They interacted with fans and delighted them with their witty remarks.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently did his first live session on TikTok, where he mentioned he just wanted to try out the live feature of the application and went offline after a few minutes.

Needless to say, ARMYs are excited to see the duo at the aforementioned encore concert and are already roaming around the KSPO Dome just to catch a glimpse of either of the two idols.

Suga is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D, which later saw a re-release in 2018 on digital platforms and achieved the third position on Billboard's World Albums Chart.

In 2020, Suga released his second solo mixtape, D-2, which reached number 11 on the US Billboard 200. Finally, in 2023, he unveiled his debut solo album, D-Day, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200.

In 2023, the BTS maknae marked a significant milestone in his career with the release of his debut solo single Seven featuring Latto. This track achieved unprecedented success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the Global Excl. US charts, making him the first Korean solo artist to accomplish this feat.

Additionally, Seven became the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass 100 million streams on the platform, further solidifying the idol 's position as an exceptional and influential artist.

ARMYs are eagerly waiting for their speculations to turn into reality tomorrow.