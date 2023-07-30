"I want him back": ARMYs get emotional after hearing about BTS' Jin's phone call with Suga

On July 29, 2023, BTS' Suga and Jungkook had a fun conversation on Suchwita and the former revealed that Jin called him after enlisting for his mandatory military service. He mentioned that Jin expressed how much he missed performing on stage as a group and said:

"When Seokjin hyung went to serve, he called and said, 'Yoongi-yah, I want to perform so bad.'"

While the idols discussed various topics on Suchwita, they fondly recalled their electrifying group performances. However, with two BTS members, including j-hope and Jin currently enlisted in the military, the group cannot take the stage together. This realization saddened the duo as they longed for group performances.

All for Jin @jinnieslamp



When Seokjin hyung went to serve he called and said, “Yoongi-yah, I want to perform so bad.”

Yeah. He talks about that on our groupchat too.

We all feel the same way. It’s so fun. Performing on stage is just… pic.twitter.com/5vzjvflsnT Jin was mentioned by Yoongi and Jungkook on Suchwita Ep. 15:When Seokjin hyung went to serve he called and said, “Yoongi-yah, I want to perform so bad.”Yeah. He talks about that on our groupchat too.We all feel the same way. It’s so fun. Performing on stage is just… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The clip of Suga shedding light on his call with Jin went viral online, as ARMYs got emotional about the fact that the idol missed performing with his group. Fans took to social media to express themselves and wished for Jin to return to the K-pop industry.

tuna fish 🐟 @CatarinaMsafiri @jinnieslamp Enough mention him I want him back

"WE MISS YOU JIN": ARMYs can't wait to see Jin return to the K-pop industry

After Suga shared what Jin told him, Jungkook mentioned that the singer also expressed his desire to perform on stage with the group in the group chat, and he giggled about it, acknowledging the shared sentiment.

After the clip went viral, fans took to social media and spoke about how the Epiphany singer misses singing with his group while he dutifully fulfills his responsibilities as a citizen of the country.

Netizens expressed how much they missed watching the artist perform and wished for him to return soon. They got emotional after they learned that Jin missed performing and promised to wait for him.

Seokjinism - THE ASTRONAUT JIN 🧑‍🚀 @seokjinism1



When Seokjin hyung went to serve he called and said, “Yoongi-yah, I want to perform so bad.”

Yeah. He talks about that on our groupchat too.



He miss performing so much

#방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN

pic.twitter.com/tLJLlvEcoI Jin was mentioned on Suchwita Ep. 15:When Seokjin hyung went to serve he called and said, “Yoongi-yah, I want to perform so bad.”Yeah. He talks about that on our groupchat too.He miss performing so much

•°•✿Imo❀•°•･ᵀʰᵉ ᴬˢᵗʳᵒⁿᵃᵘᵗ･🪐💫 @jellyjinah

I am looking forward to your future performances.

We love you too!



OUR STAR PERFORMER JIN

✿｡⁠:ﾟ ﾟ⁠:⁠｡✿

#방탄소년단진 #진 #JIN pic.twitter.com/ByHvX8f0df You want to perform, and we want to see you. Your wish is ours.I am looking forward to your future performances.We love you too!OUR STAR PERFORMER JIN✿｡⁠:ﾟﾟ⁠:⁠｡✿

⟬⟭ Tsunami⁷ ⟭⟬ 💜🌊🥸🧐 @tsunami_lonely : Yoongi I want to perform so bad.



I bet all the soldiers at the military base heard Jin rap his favorite song at least once... a week twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/xq4uYjtbLY : Yoongi I want to perform so bad.I bet all the soldiers at the military base heard Jin rap his favorite song at least once... a week

𝓓𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓪 ⁷ @Dashko_oz



I'm not okay



#bts #JungKook #KIMSEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/I8uz9TGjar When Jin had to leave for military service, he called me and said, "I want to perform so much"I'm not okay

Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_life

"He talks about that in our group chat too"

my heart hurts "When jin went to serve he called and said 'yoongi, I want to perform so bad'""He talks about that in our group chat too"my heart hurts pic.twitter.com/OQlKBG4hoV " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/OQlKBG4hoV" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/OQlKBG4hoV" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/OQlKBG4hoV

Mahalia_H 🌹 @SarangVJin : “Yoongi, I want to perform so bad.”



And we can’t wait to see you perform again, Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/dEyKDZHP2C : “Yoongi, I want to perform so bad.”And we can’t wait to see you perform again, Seokjin.

Meanwhile, on Suchwita, the duo's jokes and enjoyable conversations brightened the atmosphere. Jungkook playfully took command of the show, announcing that this would be the final episode of Suchwita. This left Suga worried and he wondered why he was canceling the show so suddenly. This particular moment won the hearts of fans as they burst out laughing.

Jungkook also performed That That on the show with the idol. He sang and danced with great enthusiasm, even inviting the staff of Suchwita to sing along. Overall, fans thoroughly enjoyed the latest episode of the show.

In other news, on July 26, 2023, BTS' Jin posted a heartfelt message on Weverse, congratulating WINNER's leader, Kang Seung-yoon, for completing his basic training. He expressed that he had a wonderful time with the idol and praised Kang Seung-yoon's dedication as a trainee. He also sent the star his best wishes as he prepares to be deployed to another military division

Currently, Jungkook and Suga are yet to be enlisted for their mandatory military service, while the Epiphany singer's service is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.