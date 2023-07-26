"Unexpected Crossover": ARMYs and Inner Circle delighted as BTS' Jin shares images congratulating WINNER's Seung-yoon on Weverse

On July 26, 2023, BTS' Jin took to the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, and wrote a heartfelt letter to WINNER's leader, Kang Seung-yoon, congratulating him on completing his basic training. He expressed that he had enjoyed the six weeks with the idol. He congratulated Kang Seung-yoon for doing well in his trainee life and asked him to take care while he will reportedly be deployed to another division of the military.

Jin and Kang Seung-yoon are currently serving their terms in the military. The BTS member admitted to his mandatory military service in December 2022, while Seung-yoon joined the military service in June 2023.

After the ARMYs and Inner Circle (WINNER fans) watched the two idols cordially staying together in the military, they were over the moon. They took to social media to express themselves. One tweeted:

"This is so crazy": Fans can't get enough of Jin and Kang Seung-yoon's latest interaction

Along with some pictures, Jin posted an adorable letter for Kang Seung-yoon on Weverse in which he expressed his gratitude to the commanders in the military. He also stated that the duo didn't receive any special treatment. The idol mentioned that their company commander and the commander were good people.

In the caption for the pictures, Jin wrote:

"Seungyoon-ssi, congratulations on your completion. I enjoyed spending the last six weeks with you. (He’s the cool vocalist of the group WINNER.) You worked hard during your time as a new recruit, and please live well at your new military base as well, sob sob.

"I hoped that ARMY and INNER CIRCLE would be happy to see [these photos], so I asked [Seung Yoon] to take a commemorative photo with me. Our company commander and the commander are very good people, so we have been doing well for six weeks (sic)."

After watching the pictures and videos uploaded by BTS' Jin, ARMYs were elated to see that the idol is doing well and seems healthier than ever. They gushed over him in his uniform attire and loved how handsome he looked.

Some fans also noticed that the Epiphany singer might be sad about Kang Seung-yoon's departure as he is reportedly being transferred from the 5th to the 6th division. As a result, he won't be able to interact with him, which may create a sense of emptiness around him in the military.

Meanwhile, Inner Circle members were also elated to learn that Kang Seung-yoon was accompanied by Hyung (older brother in Korean). Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook also commented on Jin's Weverse post, stating, "That's awesome." Fans were also happy to see Jungkook and the Epiphany singer's brief interaction on social media.

The Epiphany singer is set to complete his mandatory military service by June 2024, while Kang Seung-yoon will complete his military service in the second half of 2024.