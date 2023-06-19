"Always By Your Side Captain" trends as WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon pens down a heartfelt letter ahead of his military enlistment

On June 19, 2023, WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to bid adieu to his fandom, Inner Circle, ahead of his military enlistment.
"I hope that WINNER's songs and lyrics will cheer you all up and comfort you during the brief moment of time we won't be able to meet, and I'll return confidently with Inner Circle's support in my heart!," he wrote.
Kang Seung-yoon also added that he wants fans to be happy and healthy. He also requested fans give love to the remaining members in his letter and expressed his love for them as well.
A day before, YG Entertainment confirmed that the idol would be enlisting for his mandatory military service on June 20.
Fans started trending Always By Your Side Captain on social media after reading the idol's letter. He serves as the leader of the group as well, so fans call him captain.
Fans are emotional as Kang Seung-yoon gears up for his military service
As the leader of the group WINNER, Kang Seung-yoon, prepares himself for his mandatory military service, fans are saddened by the fact that they will not be able to see him for the time being. They are also sad that now they will only get to see the other three members getting engaged in the group activities. However, fans have been asked by Kang Seung-yoon not to be sad and to stay happy and healthy until he comes back. He wants fans to listen to the group's songs whenever they feel sad or want comfort.
INNER CIRCLE also been wishing for his healthy return and praying for his health as well. They want him to serve the country well and come back as soon as possible. They will be looking forward to his future activities when he concludes his military service.
In his letter, he also asked fans to give love to the other members and wrote:
"Please take care of our Jin Woo and Seung Hoon, who will be very active so that this absence isn't felt. Always be happy and healthy!! I'll also return healthy and well! Kim Jin-woo, Lee Seung-hoon, Song Min-ho, and our Inner Circle, I love you. Guess who's back? We are WINNER."
Fans are determined to wait for Kang Seung-yoon's return to the K-pop industry, wishing him the best for his tenure in the military and praying that he won't be hurt in the process.
On June 20, the leader of group will commence his enlistment to undergo basic military training and serve as an active-duty soldier. Notably, he will be the final member of WINNER to enter the military, with Song-mino preceding him by serving as a public service worker since March.
WINNER made their debut in August 2014
WINNER is a boy band from South Korea comprising four members: Jinu, Hoony, Mino, and Kang Seung-yoon. YG Entertainment formed the group in 2013 through Mnet's survival program WIN: Who Is Next, which ultimately led to their official debut on August 17, 2014. With the release of their studio album, 2014 S/S. Initially consisting of five members, Taehyun left the group in November 2016 due to concerns about his mental health and well-being.
Upon their debut, the immediate success of WINNER was deemed unprecedented by The Korea Herald for a new group, earning them the nickname Monster rookies.