"Always By Your Side Captain" trends as WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon pens down a heartfelt letter ahead of his military enlistment

On June 19, 2023, WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse to bid adieu to his fandom, Inner Circle, ahead of his military enlistment.

"I hope that WINNER's songs and lyrics will cheer you all up and comfort you during the brief moment of time we won't be able to meet, and I'll return confidently with Inner Circle's support in my heart!," he wrote.

Kang Seung-yoon also added that he wants fans to be happy and healthy. He also requested fans give love to the remaining members in his letter and expressed his love for them as well.

A day before, YG Entertainment confirmed that the idol would be enlisting for his mandatory military service on June 20.

Fans started trending Always By Your Side Captain on social media after reading the idol's letter. He serves as the leader of the group as well, so fans call him captain.

Sasa 🍵✨ @Cosmicmilktea Be well and be safe, Seungyoon!

#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게

#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain

#강승윤 #WINNER #위너 You’ve been there to lead us through the nebula ocean all these years, and now we’ll wait to meet you again as you embark on your own journeyBe well and be safe, Seungyoon! You’ve been there to lead us through the nebula ocean all these years, and now we’ll wait to meet you again as you embark on your own journey ✨Be well and be safe, Seungyoon!#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain #강승윤 #WINNER #위너 https://t.co/QZFadh5vXn

Fans are emotional as Kang Seung-yoon gears up for his military service

Kang Seung-yoon's letter (Image via Weverse)

As the leader of the group WINNER, Kang Seung-yoon, prepares himself for his mandatory military service, fans are saddened by the fact that they will not be able to see him for the time being. They are also sad that now they will only get to see the other three members getting engaged in the group activities. However, fans have been asked by Kang Seung-yoon not to be sad and to stay happy and healthy until he comes back. He wants fans to listen to the group's songs whenever they feel sad or want comfort.

INNER CIRCLE also been wishing for his healthy return and praying for his health as well. They want him to serve the country well and come back as soon as possible. They will be looking forward to his future activities when he concludes his military service.

YG_WINNER #위너 @YG_WINNER



WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON

#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게

#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain

@official_yoon_ @yginnercircle 549 days is a short amount of time to wait knowing our leader is there at the end.WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON 549 days is a short amount of time to wait knowing our leader is there at the end. WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain @official_yoon_ @yginnercircle https://t.co/fwUJmGHrZe

Mariana @nebula__ocean we'll waiting for you



WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON

#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게

#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain Serve well our Yoonie!!! Stay healthywe'll waiting for youWILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON Serve well our Yoonie!!! Stay healthy 💙 we'll waiting for you✨WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain https://t.co/WTn2cy810n

KANG SEUNGYOON WEVERSE 강승윤 위버스 🐥🦊🐶 @seungyoonwverse We’ll wait for u every day while thinking about the day we’ll meet again.We’ll always remember all the moments that we’re so grateful coz of u. So plz stay healthy & have a good trip🫶🏻



#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게

#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain Our lovely captain Kang SeungyoonWe’ll wait for u every day while thinking about the day we’ll meet again.We’ll always remember all the moments that we’re so grateful coz of u. So plz stay healthy & have a good trip🫶🏻 Our lovely captain Kang Seungyoon💙We’ll wait for u every day while thinking about the day we’ll meet again.We’ll always remember all the moments that we’re so grateful coz of u. So plz stay healthy & have a good trip🫶🏻#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain https://t.co/28pdnJmxPZ

♡ᩚ @softinseo



#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게 #AlwaysByYourSideCaptain

WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON like you said, i’ll try not to be sad but rather be excited for WINNER real act 2 and your activities after enlistment. be happy and stay healthy! i hope you enjoy your military life ilysm<3WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON like you said, i’ll try not to be sad but rather be excited for WINNER real act 2 and your activities after enlistment. be happy and stay healthy! i hope you enjoy your military life ilysm<3#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게 #AlwaysByYourSideCaptainWILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON https://t.co/6nBYKZcyFS

ca🌸 see u in dec 19 seungyoon @seungy8ncaptain I already miss you



WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON

#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게

#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain I’m very looking forward to the day we will meet again, to meet the best version of you and us🥹Don't get hurt, serve well and come back safelyI already miss youWILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON I’m very looking forward to the day we will meet again, to meet the best version of you and us🥹Don't get hurt, serve well and come back safely💙 I already miss you😭WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게#AlwaysByYourSideCaptain https://t.co/xCKnlzri5P

Tin 💙✨ @tin_parkinseo will definitely miss you baby! take care of yourself.



WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON

#나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게 #AlwaysByYourSideCaptain #강승윤 #KANGSEUNGYOON

the way he said i love you guys, and i will miss you!will definitely miss you baby! take care of yourself.WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON the way he said i love you guys, and i will miss you! 😭 will definitely miss you baby! take care of yourself. WILL BE WAITING FOR SEUNGYOON #나의_캡틴_강승윤_언제나_기다릴게 #AlwaysByYourSideCaptain #강승윤 #KANGSEUNGYOONhttps://t.co/L0K1u4D5UC

In his letter, he also asked fans to give love to the other members and wrote:

"Please take care of our Jin Woo and Seung Hoon, who will be very active so that this absence isn't felt. Always be happy and healthy!! I'll also return healthy and well! Kim Jin-woo, Lee Seung-hoon, Song Min-ho, and our Inner Circle, I love you. Guess who's back? We are WINNER."

Fans are determined to wait for Kang Seung-yoon's return to the K-pop industry, wishing him the best for his tenure in the military and praying that he won't be hurt in the process.

On June 20, the leader of group will commence his enlistment to undergo basic military training and serve as an active-duty soldier. Notably, he will be the final member of WINNER to enter the military, with Song-mino preceding him by serving as a public service worker since March.

WINNER made their debut in August 2014

WINNER is a boy band from South Korea comprising four members: Jinu, Hoony, Mino, and Kang Seung-yoon. YG Entertainment formed the group in 2013 through Mnet's survival program WIN: Who Is Next, which ultimately led to their official debut on August 17, 2014. With the release of their studio album, 2014 S/S. Initially consisting of five members, Taehyun left the group in November 2016 due to concerns about his mental health and well-being.

Upon their debut, the immediate success of WINNER was deemed unprecedented by The Korea Herald for a new group, earning them the nickname Monster rookies.

Poll : 0 votes