"LOONA IS FREE": Fans celebrate as 12 members of the group win their lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

On June 16, 2023, all twelve members of the K-pop girl group Loona won their lawsuit to end their contract with the agency BlockBerry Creative.

The South Korean media outlet Seoul Economic Daily reported that the 5th Civil Division of the Seoul High Court ruled in favor of the remaining five members, including Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Go Won, allowing them to end their exclusive contracts with BlockBerry Creative.

The High Court stated that BlockBerry Creative transferred the exclusive contracts of the Loona members to a Japanese agency, Universal Japan, without their consent and thus ruled in favor of the members.

The remaining seven members already won the lawsuits against BlockBerry earlier. In May 2023, Hyunjin and ViVi emerged victorious in their lawsuits. Earlier, in January 2023, Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry concluded their contracts, while Chuu left the girl group in November 2022. So, all twelve members of the group are now free and can start anew.

As soon as the fans heard about the news, they could not resist themselves and took to social media to celebrate the group's freedom. One user tweeted:

"They will always be family": Fans celebrate Loona's freedom on social media

As all twelve members of Loona are finally free, they are celebrating it on social media. After Chuu departed from the group in November 2022, the battle against BlockBerry Creative started. Fans were always supportive of the members, and they wanted to get their freedom as soon as possible. Now that all twelve members are free from BlockBerry Creative, they are elated that their boycott against the mistreatment of the agency has been successful.

The members of the group are also celebrating their win against the agency on social media by posting Instagram stories. Some members posted the group pictures, others posted a moon's picture, and they are also seen expressing their happiness on social media.

loona loops @ot12loops they will always be a family ♡ they will always be a family ♡ https://t.co/H6x2GXV8Rl

¹² @kyuhyjs shoutout to chuu for starting everything and proving that standing up for ur rights should not be a bad thing and hyunjin for keeping up the morale and constantly reassuring us and thank you to ALL the loona members again i love u girls so much shoutout to chuu for starting everything and proving that standing up for ur rights should not be a bad thing and hyunjin for keeping up the morale and constantly reassuring us and thank you to ALL the loona members again i love u girls so much

andy¹² @ilvseun

loona is free weight off my shoulders just got lifted…loona is free weight off my shoulders just got lifted…loona is free 😭💗 https://t.co/IhcYKaLTpp

Haneul | Loona is 12 🌙 Justice for Loona ✨ @ha_n3ul For those who never believed the boycott would work, for those who said moon girls didn't want it... This is how loona is celebrating their freedom news 🥳 For those who never believed the boycott would work, for those who said moon girls didn't want it... This is how loona is celebrating their freedom news 🥳 https://t.co/fsSMmLVb1O

Bree Van De Artemis 🏹🌕 @LoonaCodex Thank you to everyone who participated in the boycott, who sent nice messages to the girls, who signed the petition, who even if they couldn't sign it helped in spreading it.

We did it the girls are free!!!

The boycott isn't over, we still can't stream there songs Thank you to everyone who participated in the boycott, who sent nice messages to the girls, who signed the petition, who even if they couldn't sign it helped in spreading it.We did it the girls are free!!!The boycott isn't over, we still can't stream there songs

cel ¹²⁺¹³ LOONA FREEDOM @chuuseungkwan and THATS how you pull off a successful boycott! and THATS how you pull off a successful boycott! https://t.co/NgBYspRvic

Olivia Hye took to a chat app and expressed her gratitude to her fandom, Orbit, and stated:

"Orbit, you heard the [news] right! I don't know how to express my feelings, there's so many feelings going on right now but I wanted to say thank you first, I think we got a good outcome because you were always on our side and rooted for us and gave us strength, thank you so much really, Orbits you've worked hard too."

dalso archive @archiveloons FINALLY ALL LOONA MEMBER ARE FREE ot12 released from jail cell fence opening going up the boys snsd playing in the back FINALLY ALL LOONA MEMBER ARE FREE ot12 released from jail cell fence opening going up the boys snsd playing in the back https://t.co/waaESzPDhG

In April 2023, Chuu found herself a new home by signing an exclusive contract with the agency ATRP. Following their legal victories, HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry inked a contract with Modhaus in March. Meanwhile, ViVi and HyunJin signed with CTDENM.

Loona made their official debut in 2018

The public was first introduced to the Loona members through a pre-debut project that started in October 2016. Over the next 18 months, each member was gradually revealed through the release of promotional singles at regular intervals. Eventually, they made their official debut as a complete group with the extended play in 2018. This debut was accompanied by the lead single Favorite and the title track Hi High.

Loona was appointed as the new ambassador of Korean culture abroad in May 2021. The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of South Korea made this announcement on May 10 as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of its affiliate, the Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS). The group was chosen to promote Hallyu (Korean Wave) and Korean culture internationally through this prestigious appointment.

Fans are elated about Loona's successful termination of their exclusive contracts with Blockberry Creative, and they want the members to start anew without much trouble. Fans are also waiting for their comeback to the K-pop industry.

Poll : 0 votes